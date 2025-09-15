MBI-Works Funding Opportunity to Grow Iowa's Construction Careers Now Open

Construction remains one of the key areas within Iowa's workforce, and helping young Iowans attain early exposure helps to grow these promising careers. The MBI-WORKS fund, a project with Master Builders of Iowa (MBI), is seeking proposals from organizations whose programs will connect Iowa high school and junior high students to more commercial construction career opportunities.

These partnerships involve schools or non-profit organizations that are working with an MBI partner to strengthen their curriculum and create hands-on opportunities that provide real-life experiences in the construction industry, with the goal of enhancing skill sets in construction-related careers.

Interested applicants can view the Request for Proposal on the MBI website and apply today. Proposals will be accepted until the end of September 2025.

In recent years, the MBI-WORKS fund has supported multiple projects across the state, and IWD encourages any eligible applications to apply for this great opportunity to increase workforce development in this critical industry.