MBI-Works Funding Opportunity to Grow Iowa's Construction Careers Now Open
Construction remains one of the key areas within Iowa's workforce, and helping young Iowans attain early exposure helps to grow these promising careers. The MBI-WORKS fund, a project with Master Builders of Iowa (MBI), is seeking proposals from organizations whose programs will connect Iowa high school and junior high students to more commercial construction career opportunities.
These partnerships involve schools or non-profit organizations that are working with an MBI partner to strengthen their curriculum and create hands-on opportunities that provide real-life experiences in the construction industry, with the goal of enhancing skill sets in construction-related careers.
Interested applicants can view the Request for Proposal on the MBI website and apply today. Proposals will be accepted until the end of September 2025.
In recent years, the MBI-WORKS fund has supported multiple projects across the state, and IWD encourages any eligible applications to apply for this great opportunity to increase workforce development in this critical industry.
- To learn more or apply, visit the RFP page on the Master Builders of Iowa website.
- A committee of 11, made up of both industry and non-industry professionals, evaluate and score the RFP.
- Proposals must be submitted by a commercial construction company or a combination of commercial construction companies. Proposals must also include a partnership with a 501 c (3) non-profit entity or an Iowa-based governmental entity in order to qualify for funding.
- Grants from the fund can only be made to charitable organizations with a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, or to governmental agencies like public educational institutions or other similar public entities. An application submitted by an eligible organization must also be sponsored by one or more members of the Master Builders of Iowa.
- Questions about the funding or application process can be directed at Adam DoBraska at
ADoBraska@MBI.Build.
