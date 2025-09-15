Monark Launches AI Leadership Intelligence Tool to Transform Everyday Meetings into Growth Moments

Organizational psychologists Kelsey Hahn and Dr. Amanda Julian introduce the first Leader Relationship Management (LRM) platform.

TORONTO, CANADA, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monark, the world’s first Leader Relationship Management (LRM) platform, today announced the launch of its AI Leadership Intelligence tool for meetings—the first of its kind designed to turn unstructured conversations into clear, actionable growth moments.

With more than 300 million 1:1 meetings happening globally each day, most remain unstructured, inconsistent, and time-consuming. Monark’s new tool brings structure by surfacing risks, tracking action items, and delivering coaching prompts in real time—helping leaders reclaim hours each week while creating more inspired, productive teams.

“Traditional leadership training needs an AI refresh—it’s episodic, expensive, and rarely applied where it matters most,” said Kelsey Hahn, CEO & Co-Founder of Monark. “Our tool puts a trusted partner in the room with every leader, nudging them toward better questions, sharper decisions, and intentional action. It’s about turning instinct into intelligence—and helping organizations stop losing top talent.”

Backed by decades of organizational psychology research, Monark’s platform supports 60+ organizations and thousands of leaders across North America. The new tool brings real-time structure to conversations, smart summaries, action-item tracking, and secure data handling—ensuring leaders and their teams can focus on growth, not admin.

“This isn’t a coaching program or training workshop,” said Dr. Amanda Julian, CSO & Co-Founder of Monark. “While those interventions work, they’re often costly and difficult to scale. This is growth in the flow of work. Leaders improve in the conversations they’re already having, with insights that roll up to show organizational progress over time. It’s a leap forward for leadership science.”

The launch underscores Monark’s category-creating vision: doing for leadership what CRMs did for sales—embedding intelligence, structure, and live feedback directly into the moments leaders are leading. Hahn added, “Monark is the cheat code for leadership: We feed managers the words, nudges, and insights that make them better—instantly.”

About Monark

Monark is the world’s first LRM (Leader Relationship Management) platform, redefining how managers lead teams with Leadership Intelligence (LI). Monark’s LI analyzes real-time meeting data and leader behaviors to deliver personalized coaching, performance insights, and development prompts—almost like having your closest advisor in every 1:1 meeting. Over time, LI surfaces patterns, flags risks, and can even generate instant performance reviews. Trusted by more than 60 organizations and thousands of leaders, Monark has been helping companies grow their talent instead of buying it since 2020. For more information, visit www.leadwithmonark.com.

