Anaida Poilievre Debuts Pretty & Smart Co. Digital Magazine Featuring a Conservative and a Liberal on the Cover

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anaida Poilievre today officially launches Pretty & Smart Co., a seasonal digital magazine redefining how women’s ambition is celebrated. The inaugural cover story, “A Tale of Two Amandas: Same Name, Strength, and Ambition. Different Politics,” features Amanda Alvaro, a Liberal commentator, and Amanda Galbraith, a Conservative commentator, in a powerful conversation proving that women’s empowerment transcends party lines.“One of the reasons I chose to feature both a Conservative and a Liberal commentator is to highlight that strong, ambitious women can be found on every side of politics,” says Anaida Poilievre, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Pretty & Smart Co. “When you see two women from different political backgrounds sharing the same name, the same drive, and unapologetic ambition — and, almost unbelievably, discovering that they both named their daughters Vivienne and are both married to men named Mark — you see how much they truly have in common. Strong women rise above political lines. Success belongs to those brave enough to define it on their own terms.”Anaida continues, “As a proud and ambitious Conservative woman, I am thrilled to elevate and empower women of every background. Success belongs to each of us, and it is defined on our own terms. Our photoshoot was a joy, not simply for the images but for the shared moments of conversation about business, motherhood, fertility, and the universal experiences that unite women across every background.”As Amanda Alvaro’s podcast Beyond a Ballot, co-hosted with her Conservative partner Rachael Segal, reminds us, empowering women across party lines is a cause worth sharing. Mrs. Poilievre will also be joining the podcast later this fall to continue the conversation about ambition, leadership, and women supporting women.At a time when disagreements too often turn hostile, it matters to show we can rise above them and see how much we have in common despite our different political views.The full feature is now available online at www.prettyandsmartco.com About Pretty & Smart Co.Pretty & Smart Co. is an editorial-style online magazine and seasonal digital publication dedicated to elevating women’s voices, ideas, and ambitions. Founded by Anaida Poilievre, Pretty & Smart Co. blends lifestyle, culture, business, and wellness with thoughtful interviews and commentary. Its mission is to inspire women to embrace emotional, financial, and intellectual independence while honouring femininity and ambition.Website: www.prettyandsmartco.com Instagram: @prettyandsmartco

