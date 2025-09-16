New Therapy Offers Hope for Patients with Advanced Cancer

Rampart Health’s first-in-class salvage immunotherapy achieves systemic tumor regression in patients unresponsive to conventional treatment

These findings establish MITI as a fundamentally new paradigm in intratumoral immunotherapy.” — David G. Bostwick, MD, MBA, CEO of Rampart Health

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rampart Health today announced the publication of results from its first-in-human, single-arm Phase 2 clinical trial (Abscopal 5001; NCT04713371) of Multiplex IntraTumoral Immunotherapy (MITI™) in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal Cancers. Results will also be presented at the International Cancer Conference (ICC 25) in London, UK, on September 18.The MITI approach, designed as a salvage therapy for patients with metastatic cancer who have failed conventional treatment, integrates cryoablation with localized intratumoral delivery of a unique multiplexed immunotherapy cocktail (RPT-01-5001: low-dose pembrolizumab, ipilimumab, and cyclophosphamide) followed by GM-CSF. Unlike systemic immunotherapy, MITI is delivered directly into tumors, creating a personalized, in situ cancer vaccine that minimizes systemic toxicity while triggering a coordinated systemic immune attack.Key Findings from the Published Study:• Disease Control: Achieved in 77% of patients (1 complete response, 4 partial responses, 5 stable disease).• Abscopal Effect: Regression of untreated metastases in 31% of patients, including biopsy-confirmed complete resolution of lung and liver metastases in bladder cancer patient and complete lung metastasis regression in sarcoma patient.• Durability: Median overall survival was 20.9 months and median progression-free survival was 5.4 months.• Safety: MITI was safe and well tolerated. 69% experienced only mild (Grade 1–2) side effects; 15% had transient Grade 3 complications. No Grade 4–5 events occurred.• Broad Utility: Responses were observed across diverse cancers including prostate, sarcoma, bladder, colon, breast, kidney, cervical, tongue, and chordoma.“These findings establish MITI as a fundamentally new paradigm in intratumoral immunotherapy,” said David G. Bostwick, MD, MBA, CEO of Rampart Health. “For patients who have exhausted conventional options, MITI offers a safe, outpatient salvage treatment with unprecedented abscopal responses and broad applicability across tumor types. By integrating multiple complementary immune activation pathways, we are creating a personalized, in situ cancer vaccine with the potential to transform the treatment of metastatic cancer.”MITI distinguishes itself from other intratumoral approaches by simultaneously triggering four anti-cancer mechanisms with its multiplex design: (1) cryoablation releases the full complement of intact patient-specific tumor antigens, (2) intratumoral PD-1 and CTLA-4 blockade unmasks and unleashes T-cell activity, (3) low-dose cyclophosphamide reduces regulatory T-cell suppression, and (4) GM-CSF mobilizes effector immune cells. Together, these mechanisms consistently trigger systemic immune activation and abscopal tumor regressions rarely seen with systemic therapies alone.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.