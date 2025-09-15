Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a win over Austin Independent School District (“AISD”), ordering the end to any teaching of Critical Race Theory (“CRT”), a radical, anti-American set of teachings.

This agreed order requires the Austin ISD Superintendent to ensure that all principals and staff across the district comply with the Texas Education Code, which prohibits the teaching of critical race theory in Texas public schools. The order also prohibits staff from advising parents or students on how to circumvent the law, and states that all compliance inquiries must be directed to a designated administrator.

“Critical race theory is anti-American propaganda and in no world will I allow the woke indoctrination of Texas children,” said Attorney General Paxton. “While this order is an important step forward, I want to make clear to any school district considering any breach of this law: we will be watching. My office stands ready to defend Texas law and the rights of parents against any unlawful implementation of CRT.”

The order comes after an investigation revealed that AISD officials made statements suggesting that the district was utilizing materials linked to the banned 1619 Project and that staff were being instructed on “ways to get around” Texas’s ban on CRT. The court’s order now requires AISD to reverse course and strictly enforce the law across the district.

