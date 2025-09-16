International Union of Operating Engineers to Showcase Training Programs at AI Energy Conference

The demand for highly skilled operating engineers continues to grow as technology and infrastructure needs intersect in new ways” — Jason Baker, Pipeline Director IUOE Local 18

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE), luncheon sponsors, will highlight its comprehensive workforce development and training initiatives during a presentation at the AI Energy Conference on October 16, 2025, at the Hilton Garden Inn at Pittsburgh/Southpointe.

IUOE representatives will deliver an in-depth overview of the union’s industry-leading training programs, which equip operating engineers with the skills needed to adapt to rapidly evolving technologies in energy, construction, and heavy equipment operation. These programs address workforce readiness, safety, and the integration of emerging tools such as artificial intelligence into modern energy infrastructure development.

The IUOE is currently recruiting workers to learn the skill needed to take advantage of the substantial opportunities afforded in AI data center development.

“The demand for highly skilled operating engineers continues to grow as technology and infrastructure needs intersect in new ways,” said Jason Baker, Pipeline Director IUOE Local 18. “We are proud to share how our training programs not only strengthen the skillset of our members, but also provide essential support for industries embracing cutting-edge solutions like AI in energy applications.”

Participants in the presentation will gain insights into:

• The IUOE’s state-of-the-art training centers and apprenticeships

• Advanced simulation technology for heavy equipment operation

• Workforce strategies for supporting AI adoption in the energy sector

• Safety practices and certifications ensuring jobsite excellence

The AI Energy Conference brings together thought leaders, innovators, and industry professionals to explore the intersection of artificial intelligence and energy. IUOE’s participation underscores its longstanding commitment to preparing workers for the future of energy and infrastructure while ensuring that skilled labor remains at the heart of technological advancement.

Event Details:

• What: IUOE Training Program Presentation at AI Energy Conference

• When: October 16, 2025

• Where: Hilton Garden Inn, Pittsburgh/Southpointe

For more information about the IUOE and its training programs, please visit https://appaaienergy.com/

________________________________________

Media Contact:

Joe Barone

President

Shale Directories

610-764-1232

jbarone@shaledirectoriees.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.