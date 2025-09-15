Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: September 15, 2025 STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION LEADS MULTI-AGENCY TRAINING TO STRENGTHEN CRASH RESPONSE COORDINATION Media Invited to Observe Simulated Crash Exercise on September 16 New York State Department of Transportation Region 5 Director Eric Meka today announced that the Department is teaming up with state and local agencies to practice the skills necessary to manage crash scenes, protect first responders, and keep roads safe for the general public. On Tuesday, September 16, NYSDOT Region 5 will host a Traffic Incident Management (TIM) training exercise on a closed section of US Route 219 between State Route 39 in Springville and Peters Road in Ashford. This highly realistic event, part of periodic training for agencies and first responders to improve incident response, takes advantage of a rare opportunity due to ongoing roundabout construction. Local media are invited to observe this critical training, showcasing the teamwork that keeps New York’s roads safe. “We are proud to partner with state and local agencies to provide this critical training opportunity,” Director Meka said. “Crashes are a reality on our roads and this exercise strengthens our ability to work together, using effective traffic control measures to ensure everyone involved gets home safely.” The exercise simulates a two-car crash blocking a lane, featuring actual wrecked vehicles staged by Rusiniak’s Towing, with New York State Police arriving first in real patrol cars, followed by Springville Fire Company, EMS, NYSDOT’s incident management trailer, and tow trucks, all manned by uniformed personnel. Participants will set up a Temporary Traffic Control (TTC) Zone, guided by experts, while Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority buses drive through to simulate a motorist’s perspective. Groups will rotate as participants and observers to practice and learn proper TTC Zone setup. The goals are to improve multi-agency teamwork, raise awareness of traffic control tools, and enhance safety for responders and highway workers. NYSDOT is collaborating with the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition (NITTEC), a coalition of transportation agencies, local governments, and law enforcement across Western New York and Southern Ontario dedicated to improving traffic safety and efficiency, along with New York State Police, Springville Fire Company, NFTA, and Rusiniak’s Towing. Additional partners include Erie County Emergency Services, Town of Hamburg Emergency Services, New York State Homeland Security Emergency Services, and the Southwestern Association of Volunteer Firemen. To accommodate the exercise, U.S. Route 219 will be closed to northbound traffic between Peters Road and State Route 39 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on September 16, with motorists able to use the posted detour via Miller Road. The same section of the southbound expressway remains closed long-term due to the roundabout construction. Media are encouraged to attend the hands-on portion to capture this realistic, collaborative effort. Media should meet at the Springville Volunteer Fire Department at 6:15 p.m. for interviews. New York State Police and NFTA will then escort them to the exercise staging area. In case of inclement weather, the exercise will relocate to the Springville Volunteer Fire Department. About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###