Dr. Harman Braich Launches New Website to Enhance Access to Chiropractic Care in Edmonton

Dr Harman Braich - Top Edmonton Chiropractor

Patients seeking a trusted chiropractor in Edmonton turn to Dr. Harman Braich, located in Chappelle. Known for his evidence-based, patient-centered approach.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edmonton residents seeking reliable information on chiropractic care now have a new resource with the launch of www.braichchiro.com , the official website for Dr. Harman Braich Chiropractic. The new website is designed to provide patients with easier access to appointment booking, treatment information, and educational resources on spinal health and injury recovery.Dr. Braich, born and raised in Edmonton, brings both local roots and professional expertise to his practice. He completed his Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Alberta before earning his Doctor of Chiropractic degree at the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College in Toronto.The website highlights the clinic’s evidence-based, patient-centered approach, as well as the range of treatments available for conditions such as back and neck pain, workplace injuries, and sports-related concerns. Visitors can also learn about specialized services including:-- Spinal Decompression Therapy – for herniated discs and chronic back pain-- Shockwave Therapy – for muscle, tendon, and joint conditions-- Acupuncture/Dry Needling – for pain relief and recovery support-- Custom Foot Orthotics – to correct posture and improve movement-- Workers’ Compensation Care – for safe, guided return-to-work recovery-- Motor Vehicle Accident Rehabilitation – personalized treatment plans to help you recover and regain full functionality after an accident.With a 5-star Google rating across 79 reviews, Dr. Braich has quickly earned recognition as one of Edmonton’s trusted chiropractors . His background as an elite soccer player also gives him unique insight into sports performance and rehabilitation.“The goal of our new website is to make chiropractic care more accessible to the Edmonton community,” said Dr. Braich. “Patients can now learn about our approach, explore services, and book appointments online with ease.”The clinic, located at 8313 Chappelle Way SW, serves patients across Chappelle, Heritage Valley, and surrounding Edmonton communities.About Dr. Harman S. Braich ChiropracticDr. Braich provides evidence-based chiropractic care focused on long-term mobility, pain relief, and overall health. Fluent in both English and Punjabi, he is committed to serving Edmonton’s diverse community with inclusive, patient-centered care.

