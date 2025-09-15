Injured Hiker on Liberty Trail on Mt. Chocorua

CONTACT:

Albany, NH – On Friday, September 12, 2025, at 7:46 p.m., Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a call for assistance on the Liberty Trail on Mt. Chocorua in Albany. Sandra Rourke, 76, from Conway, NH, was hiking with two companions. They hiked up the Champney Falls Trail and summited Mt. Chocorua. They had decided to hike down the Liberty Trail when Rourke injured her knee and was unable to continue. The group was approximately 2.2 miles from the trailhead parking area and called 911 for assistance.

Fish and Game Conservation Officers along with members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) responded to the call for assistance. The rescuers arrived at Rourke’s location, and she was assessed, stabilized, and placed in a rescue litter. She was carried to the Liberty Trail parking area arriving at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, September 13. One of Rourke’s hiking companions transported her to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is a self-funded agency that relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in New Hampshire state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. NH Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.