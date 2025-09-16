LoRa Alliance® Reports Accelerating Adoption of LoRaWAN® Technology in Smart Buildings

WIRELESS SMART BUILDING SOLUTIONS THAT WORK EVERYWHERE LoRa Alliance Logo

LoRaWAN® smart building deployments surge, with members reporting strong ROI and double-digit growth across energy and efficiency use cases.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Building Sector Emerges as Highest Growth Market for LoRaWANwith Members Reporting Double-Digit Increase in Deployments Over the Past YearThe LoRa Alliance , the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWANstandard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that smart buildings have emerged as the fastest-growing vertical market for LoRaWAN deployments, based on information provided by members. Key applications driving a rapid return on investment (ROI) for building owners include energy and operational efficiency, environmental monitoring, and preventive maintenance. Legislation, such as France’s BACS decree, imposes a gradual reduction in energy consumption, which is also accelerating activity in this sector.“The smart building market has truly taken off this year as major building management companies have realized substantial benefits on the back of LoRaWAN deployments,” said Alper Yegin, CEO of the LoRa Alliance. “Research from Transforma Insights shows that LPWAN technologies such as LoRaWAN will collectively grow from 439 million in 2024 to approaching 1.8 billion in 2034 . LoRaWAN adoption has skyrocketed in the smart buildings sector because operators realize the benefits it offers alongside a strong ROI once solutions are implemented.”Building management has historically relied on wired systems, but these are now being replaced with wireless technologies that offer faster, more flexible deployment. Among the available options, LoRaWAN stands out as the only wireless technology that can penetrate walls while maintaining low-power consumption. This unique combination is what makes LoRaWAN stand out within the smart building industry and what has accelerated adoption, enabling new levels of operational efficiency and connectivity in the smart building environment.LoRaWAN networks easily co-exist with other wireless networks, as they are complementary to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, and RFID, among other technologies, further enhancing their suitability for smart building applications. With the technology’s ability to integrate seamlessly into building management system standards like BACnet, KNX, Modbus, and similar environments, LoRaWAN enables a quick path to modernizing and upgrading older facilities while retaining the value of existing building management systems. Benefits are equally significant for new construction, with a wide range of certified sensors available to better manage building environments, energy use, utilization, and more.Recent DevelopmentsVerizon Business has launched Verizon Sensor Insights at the State Farm Arena, where the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks play. The solution enables real-time monitoring of IoT-enabled sensors for operational efficiency. Verizon Sensor Insights supports multiple IoT protocols, including LoRaWAN, allowing users to manage sensors, gateways, and connectivity from a centralized portal for optimized decision-making.Milesight and Tridium have integrated Milesight’s advanced IoT sensing capabilities with Tridium’s Niagara Framework. The goal is to simplify system integration and improve overall efficiency in smart building projects, helping customers reduce time spent on system learning, configuration, and deployment.In Dubai, a commercial building implemented Milesight’s LoRaWAN smart lighting control system to enhance energy efficiency and operational convenience. Utilizing IoT technology, the building achieved a 25% reduction in lighting energy consumption within one month, saving approximately 11,000 hours of lighting use monthly.TEKTELIC’s KONA Micro Gateway offers strong indoor coverage (up to 4 concrete floors), battery backup, and remote provisioning to rapidly enable property managers to meet New York City’s new gas safety regulation (Local Law 157), which requires natural gas alarms in all rooms with gas appliances.A New York City high-rise condo, deemed “uninsurable” after two major water events ($4M pipe burst flood and $2.6M irrigation freeze), saw premiums jump from $150K to $850K. Management worked with ProSentry to install 320 smart LoRaWAN water sensors, detecting 31 leaks and catching a freezing door incident in real time before damage escalated.Minew deployed hundreds of LoRaWAN sensors across major hospitals in Hong Kong via the government-led GWIN network. The solution improved room occupancy visibility, cold storage compliance, and indoor air quality—delivering real-time insights and scalable infrastructure across hundreds of thousands of square meters.Swisscom deployed a LoRaWAN service-on-demand solution for inspection rounds in facility management that cut work times for Post Real Estate Management and Services, Ltd. by 30%.MClimate deployed a LoRaWAN smart water damage prevention solution in the Millennium Business Center in Lausanne-Crissier, Switzerland, providing immediate flood detection to prevent water damage.Kerlink and Microshare deployed a LoRaWAN IoT network at the Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability in London. In just a few days, sensors enabled real-time monitoring for bed occupancy, energy use, fridge temperatures, and equipment tracking, boosting hospital efficiency, patient care, and cost savings without impacting core IT systems.For more details about these deployments and others, please visit LoRaWAN Success Stories on our website.“Given the projected growth in smart buildings over the next five years, LoRaWAN solution providers are extremely well-positioned to capitalize on this growth and bring sustaining value to this sector,” said Yegin.Learn more at The Things Conference and IoT Tech ExpoThe LoRa Alliance will be onsite at The Things Conference, Sept. 23-24, and IoT Tech Expo, Sept 24-25, both in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Please connect with us to schedule a briefing with CEO Alper Yegin to learn more about the latest developments in smart buildings and other verticals.About LoRa AllianceThe LoRa Allianceis an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWANstandard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both fixed and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. More information: lora-alliance.org.LoRa Alliance, LoRaWANand LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are licensed marks.

