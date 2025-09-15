Pharmacy Automation System Market Worth $11.21 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%

PORTLAND, KY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A pharmacy automation structure is used to administer and scatter medications mechanically. Increased medication errors, advantages of pharmacy automation system, and progression of further evolved features drive the growth of pharmacy automation system market Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title global Pharmacy Automation System Market generated $5.00 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.Key Takeaways:The automated medication dispensing systems segment accounted for nearly half the shareof the pharmacy automation system market in 2020.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.4% throughout the forecast period.Germany accounted for approximately one-fourth share of the pharmacy automation system market,The retail segment accounted for less than one-third share of the global pharmacy automation market in 2023.Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/484 The pharmacy automation system market is driven by need for decline in medication errors, manual medication dispensing, and headway of further evolved innovations to help &further develop pharmacy automation systems. In addition, rise in geriatric population and surge in work cost have incited the growth in pharmacy automation market. To further foster the healthcare advantages and assure the wellbeing of patients, it is critical to reduce medication errors. Consequently, increase in use of pharmacy automation systems brings about minimization of errors associated with medication, storage, recuperation, dispensing, and use.Connect to our Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/484 Market Segments:By PRODUCT:Automated Medication Dispensing SystemsAutomated Storage And Retrieval SystemsAutomated Packaging And Labeling SystemsTabletop Tablet CountersAutomated Compounding DevicesBy END USER:Hospital PharmacyRetail PharmacyOthersBy Region:North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Regional Analysis:North America has addressed the greatest market size in pharmacy automation market followed by Europe. In addition, factors such as surge in awareness related to benefits of pharmacy automation systems in the region and the presence of key players drive the growth of the market. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate.For Procurement Information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/484 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:Distributor Landscape AssessmentPricing IntelligenceCustomer Base AssessmentInvestment & Initiatives Analysis‘Business Profile’ of Key PlayersFlexible Delivery Model:With our flexible delivery model, you will be able to suggest changes within the scope/table of content based on your requirement.Customization services are included with the purchase of any license type of report.Customization requests can be sent directly to: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/484 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

