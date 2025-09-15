Global Sperm Bank Market is expected to hit $4.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2%

Exploring the Growing Demand for Sperm Bank Services: An Overview of the Global Sperm Bank Market

PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A sperm bank is a place where sperm from donors is collected, stored, and made available for use in assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as artificial insemination or in vitro fertilization (IVF).According to the report, the global sperm bank industry was estimated at $4.74 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $4.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:The sperm bank market refers to the industry of businesses and organizations that offer sperm donation services, including the collection, testing, and storage of donor sperm.People who are unable to conceive a child through traditional means, such as heterosexual couples with male infertility, single women, or same-sex couples, may choose to use sperm donation services to achieve pregnancy.Sperm banks typically offer a variety of donor profiles to choose from, including information on the donor's physical characteristics, medical history, and personal interests.The sperm bank market is regulated by government agencies to ensure the safety of donors and recipients and to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted infections.Increase in incidences of male and female infertility, supportive government initiatives, and rise in acceptance among people fuel the growth of the global sperm bank market. On the other hand, high cost and low success rate of treatment impede the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to a sharp decline in the number of sperm donations, due to extended lockdowns across the world.Most reproductive centers happened to restrict their daily activities. Also, several threats and concerns about insemination treatment, sperm donation, and cryopreservation such as adulteration of semen samples and transmission of infectious diseases in due course of the treatment impacted the market negatively.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭-𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠-𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐚𝐭:𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:Heterosexual couples with male infertility: These couples may use donor sperm to conceive if the male partner has a low sperm count, poor sperm motility, or other issues that prevent successful conception.Single women: Women who want to have a child on their own may choose to use donor sperm in artificial insemination or IVF.Same-sex couples: Lesbian couples may use donor sperm to conceive, while gay male couples may use a surrogate mother and donor eggs to have a child.People with genetic disorders: Individuals with genetic disorders that can be passed down to their offspring may choose to use donor sperm to reduce the risk of passing on the disorder.Cancer patients: Men who have undergone cancer treatment that affects their fertility may choose to store their sperm in a sperm bank before treatment to preserve their ability to have children in the future.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐲 𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞:AndrocryosCalifornia CryobankCryos InternationalFairFax CryobankEuropean Sperm BankXytex CorporationNew England Cryogenic Center (NECC)Seattle Sperm BankThe World Egg BankManhattan Cryobank𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐍𝐨𝐰):Defibrillator Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/defibrillator-market Cancer Biomarkers Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cancer-biomarkers-market Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/preimplantation-genetic-diagnosis-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.