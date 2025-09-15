Perpetuals.com and Backpack EU Launch Fully EU-Regulated Crypto Derivatives Exchange

European Market Enters New Era of Safe, Transparent, and Compliant Crypto Trading

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perpetuals.com set a new benchmark for European crypto regulation when it launched its EU-regulated multi-asset and derivatives platform. The landmark paves the way for a new generation of institutional-scale digital asset trading infrastructure, CySEC-regulated and MiFID II-compliant.Perpetuals.com's exchange is an MTF with it’s datacenter in Frankfurt Germany, ensuring European exchange standards for regulatory reasons. Patrick Gruhn , founder and CEO of Perpetuals.com, stated, "European investors can now trade crypto derivatives on a fully regulated platform that preserves fairness and transparency uncompromised. The platform offers a professional trading environment to displace the unregulated ways of foreign trading platforms that have been utilized since the beginning of the company. The project is a culmination of years of development work to make regulated crypto trading the industry-standard way of the world.”The initiative has established an international standard for the governance of crypto trading companies.Perpetuals.com's 24/7 operation provides exceptional performance in the areas of:Internal latency is achieved by the system in less than 50 microseconds.Two million orders per second are handled by the system.The system uses investor-grade security practices and compliance procedures.The platform offers perpetual futures with tokenized certificates and tokenized equities for maximum capital efficiency and transparency. Tokenized special products like leverage token, which the firm developed in-house, provide legacy derivatives functionality and tokenization features to move away from clearinghouse fees and investor custody fees.The proprietary Perpetuals.com trading platform is already used by Backpack EU, giving global market presence with cutting-edge infrastructure.Perpetuals.com founding members possess rich experience in their respective industry domain. DigitalAssets.AG, being the first to tokenized and regulated financial products, was approached by the previous FTX Group with a buyout proposal worth $400 million via the team that eventually founded Perpetuals.com. The firm is now set to acquire European-regulated trading operations because it has a team of 40 derivatives and tokenization specialists who will drive it to market dominance.For the media or additional information, Thomas Mustac, Otter PR - Senior Publicist, is reachable at thomas.mustac@otterpr.com.About Perpetuals.comPerpetuals.com is the world's first multi asset and derivatives exchange platform trading as an MiFID II multilateral trading facility (MTF) under the regulation of CySEC. Patrick Gruhn and Dr. Robin Matzke founded the platform to provide high-class performance with strict compliance protocols. For more information regarding Perpetuals.com, visit www.perpetuals.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.