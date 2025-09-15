Communications and Digital Technologies on service provider appointed to develop SABC funding model

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) has appointed BMIT Knowledge Group (Pty) Ltd to develop a funding model for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

BMIT Knowledge Group is a long-standing South African ICT research and advisory firm with a proven track record in economic modelling, broadcasting market analysis, and regulatory policy support.

This appointment is in fulfilment of the commitment I made to prioritise the development of a funding model for the public broadcaster.

Given the substantial public interest in the SABC’s financial sustainability, I will provide key updates as and when the need arises. This represents a major step forward in charting sustainable solutions to secure the SABC’s long-term financial stability, safeguarding its ability to fulfil its mandate for millions of South Africans.

Enquiries:

Kwena Moloto

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 083 269 3189

E-mail: kmoloto@dcdt.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates