Communications and Digital Technologies on service provider appointed to develop SABC funding model
The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) has appointed BMIT Knowledge Group (Pty) Ltd to develop a funding model for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).
BMIT Knowledge Group is a long-standing South African ICT research and advisory firm with a proven track record in economic modelling, broadcasting market analysis, and regulatory policy support.
This appointment is in fulfilment of the commitment I made to prioritise the development of a funding model for the public broadcaster.
Given the substantial public interest in the SABC’s financial sustainability, I will provide key updates as and when the need arises. This represents a major step forward in charting sustainable solutions to secure the SABC’s long-term financial stability, safeguarding its ability to fulfil its mandate for millions of South Africans.
