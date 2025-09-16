VALEXMAR Announces Sealed-Bid Auction of Marble Concession with Active Quarry in Spain

High-quality marble deposits exposed just a few meters below the surface, ensuring efficient extraction and cost-effective operations. Operational marble quarry within the María del Carmen concession in Spain, showcasing accessible reserves ready for extraction. Collage pf 2 photos with VALEXMAR extracted commercial marble blocks at the quarry and interior flooring with premium tiles.

Marble concession in Spain with full mining rights, renewable until 2086, enters sealed-bid auction. Process launch set for Sept 30, 2025.

This is a debt-free, clean company, ready to operate from day one. Investors will find a legally secure and high-value asset with global potential.” — Ángel Díez, Administrator of VALEXMAR S.L.

NOVELDA, ALICANTE, SPAIN, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VALEXMAR S.L., owner of the María del Carmen marble concession in Alconera (Badajoz, Spain), is initiating a competitive sealed-bid process for the transfer of full ownership of the company. The auction will be launched on September 30, 2025, with a minimum bid of €2,490,000 — representing a fraction of the appraised value. The concession includes the only active marble quarry in Extremadura and is supported by certified reserves exceeding 18 million m³ of high-quality marble, including Gris Marengo, Blanco Alconera, Negro Laguna, Negro Pinta, and Rojo Coralo. The mining rights are currently valid and renewable under Spanish law until 2086, providing long-term security to potential buyers.________________________________________Investment Case for International BuyersSpain’s marble industry is globally recognized, but while Alicante and Macael dominate attention, Extremadura offers investors an underexplored opportunity: significant reserves, lower logistical congestion, and a supportive legal environment. Regional incentives and transparency mechanisms (such as the SIGEO platform) strengthen the framework for investors evaluating long-term operations.Set within gentle hills with broad, accessible surfaces, the deposit combines favorable terrain with stone that is dense and low in porosity — conditions that favor efficient extraction and long-term operational performance.The concession benefits from competitive logistics, with direct road access to major Iberian export hubs, including the Spanish ports of Seville, Huelva, Algeciras, Sines and Lisbon (Portugal). This connectivity ensures efficient distribution to European markets and international shipping routes to Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas.Technical analysis of the reserves indicate that ROI could reach 30–40%, depending on whether investors pursue a capital-intensive extraction strategy or maintain the lean subcontracting model used successfully by VALEXMAR, which focused exclusively on commercial marble grades. Returns could be further enhanced if future operators integrate the exploitation of sub-products, aggregates, and slates — resources not utilized under VALEXMAR’s operation.________________________________________Beyond Architectural MarbleThe value of the concession extends well beyond decorative stone. The site’s subproducts, rich in calcium carbonate and dolomite, are essential inputs for industries such as:• Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals – excipients, pigments, mineral fillers.• Agriculture & Animal Nutrition – soil correctors, fertilizers, calcium supplements.• Food Production – E170 additive and nutritional enrichment.• Construction Materials – white cement, adhesives, ceramics, and composites.This industrial diversification broadens the potential buyer base from traditional quarry operators to diversified industrial groups and investors seeking vertical integration.________________________________________Legal Security and TransparencyThe concession is formally registered, recognized under municipal urban planning, environmental fees deposited, and benefits from rights renewable through 2086 under Spanish mining law. Documentation supporting the auction will include geological surveys, chemical analyses, and reserve reports, all accessible under confidentiality agreements.“This is a debt-free, clean company, ready to operate from day one. Our goal is to provide investors with a legally secure and highly valuable asset capable of becoming an international reference in natural stone,” said Ángel Díez, Administrator of VALEXMAR S.L.________________________________________About the AuctionThe sealed-bid auction of VALEXMAR S.L., holder of the María del Carmen marble concession in Spain, will be officially launched on September 30, 2025, with a minimum bid of €2,490,000 — less than one quarter of the independent appraised value. Terms & Conditions will be published in the official Investor section of the company website on that date.The concession is currently valid and renewable under Spanish law until 2086.

