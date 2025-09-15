Online registration for 2nd Academic Week of Macao Union Medical Center opens

MACAU, September 15 - To further promote the development of medicine in Macao and facilitate medical exchange, the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) will host the “2nd Academic Week of the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital” on 27 and 28 September. In alignment with the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Program for 15 categories of health professionals, the online registration of this event is open to doctors, dentists, Chinese medicine practitioners, pharmacists, Chinese medicine pharmacists, nurses, medical laboratory technicians, radiographers, chiropractors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, psychotherapists, nutritionists and pharmacy technical assistants, as well as other trainees in Macao.

The Academic Week will bring together a number of renowned hospital directors and distinguished scholars from both China and abroad, and will feature 10 thematic forums on topics including pancreatic diseases, rare diseases, clinical diagnosis, nursing and the development of the big health industry. Through keynote speeches, case sharing, panel discussions and other formats, the event will promote technological innovation and clinical research in Macao’s medical field and will develop and nurture Macao’s medical specialists and students.

Interested individuals may visit http://www.mci.com.mo/#/sign-up/17 to obtain detailed information and register online. The event will feature 10 forums, offering over 1,500 places on a first-come, first-served basis. A QR code will be issued as the entry pass upon successful registration. For any inquiries, please contact Dr. Li Ji at (853) 8392 2084 or Ms. Li at (853) 8392 2059.