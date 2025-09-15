MGTO will unveil mega tourism promotion on 17 September in Portugal

MACAU, September 15 - The mega tourism promotional event “Experience Macao Roadshow in Lisbon” will be held in Lisbon from 17 to 21 September, showcasing the glamorous kaleidoscope of “tourism +” and branding Macao as an ideal destination for the European visitor market, to attract more European visitors and expand international visitor markets.

Roadshow integrated into annual festive event by Lisbon City Council

Following the success of its first post-pandemic roadshow in Europe in 2023, MGTO will be in the capital of Portugal once again to stage a promotional event this year. In collaboration with the Lisbon City Council and the Cultural Equipment and Animation Management Company (EGEAC), the event is integrated into the Street Festivals, an annual festivity organized by the Lisbon City Council, to boost the promotional impact through the synergy.

Meticulously-organized event showcases destination appeal

The Experience Macao Roadshow in Lisbon will take place from 17 to 21 September (local time), An opening ceremony will lift curtains upon the roadshow with fireworks and a drone show on 17 September’s evening. A palette of roadshow highlights will enliven the emblematic Commerce Square in Lisbon. Featuring booths incorporated with technology, three major themed zones namely the main stage, multimedia showcase and an exhibit zone named “A Window onto Macao’s Events” will be set up to present Macao’s rich breadth of resources in tourism, culture, sports, economy and trade as well as entertainment. The Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin will also run a booth to introduce their cultural tourism resources and promote double-destination travel to Macao and Hengqin.

A wonderful drone show will be staged every night during the roadshow to illuminate the sky in Lisbon. Colorful sparks are choreographed to manifest Macao’s diverse cultural symphony and urban dynamic, an immersive feast for the eyes.

“Going out, bringing in” initiatives draw European visitors to Macao

MGTO and Abreu, a famous travel platform in Portugal, partner in launching a variety of special travel offers, including Macao tourism products and products for double-destination travel to Macao and the Chinese mainland, Japan, Korea and Hong Kong, to maximize the appeal and draw more European visitors to Macao. Available from now until February 2026, the special offers are promoted on different social media and other sales platforms as well.

Deepen cooperation through exchange and familiarization

Riding on this mega promotional event overseas, MGTO and a travel trade delegation from Macao will pay a familiarization visit to tourism attractions in Portugal and meet with the Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (APAVT) and EGEAC, to radiate Macao’s functions as a bridge between the Chinese mainland and Portugal while deepening exchange and cooperation with other Portuguese-speaking Countries.

Residents and visitors in Lisbon are cordially welcome to visit the Experience Macao Roadshow in Lisbon. For more information about this event, please visit the themed webpage: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/promotion/lisbon-macao-week-2025 or MGTO’s platforms on social media.