The 2nd GEG Macao International Shorts Film Festival Tickets on Sale with Outreach Events Open for Registration

MACAU, September 15 - The 2nd Galaxy Entertainment Group Macao International Shorts Film Festival (hereinafter referred to as the “Macao International Shorts Film Festival”), co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), will take place from 14 to 21 September. The tickets are now on sale via “Enjoy Macao Ticketing”, with multiple outreach events open for registration simultaneously.

The five newly announced screenings include those in sections “New Voices from Horizon”, “Director in Focus”, “East Asia Panorama” and “Special Screenings”. Additionally, several industry panels are now open for registration, covering a wide range of topics including filmmaking, career development of filmmakers, emerging market trends, the growth of micro-dramas, and the curator’s insights on film selection. These panels offer valuable learning and networking opportunities for both film industry professionals and cinema enthusiasts. Local industry practitioners and the general public are welcome to sign up.

As one of the highlights of this year’s Macao International Shorts Film Festival, the “Director in Focus” section will present several classic works by renowned French director Leos Carax, including Boy Meets Girl, Holy Motors, The Lovers on the Bridge, and Bad Blood. Carax has been known for his bold visual style and distinctive storytelling. His films are hailed as cinematic classics due to blending romanticism, theatricality, and surrealism. The screenings will give the audience an opportunity to deeply appreciate the master’s poetic storytelling in his cinematic explorations of love and humanity, rediscovering the boundless possibilities of film art.

The Macao International Shorts Film Festival has also invited several distinguished guests to enhance its international profile. Famous filmmaker Fala Chen will attend the festival and partake in the “In Conversation with Director” session, where she will share her passion for the performing arts, her experiences both on and off the screen, and her insights into growing on the international film scene. During the festival, the short film Heading South starring Chen, directed by emerging filmmaker Yuan Yuan, will be screened at the Galaxy Cinemas in the Galaxy™ Macau Integrated Resort. The work has received widespread acclaim at film festivals. In addition to acting, Fala Chen has also ventured into directing. Her rising international recognition and achievements are a testament to her exceptional talent and creative potential. At the closing ceremony, she will join Chie Hayakawa, one of the jurors for the section “East Asia Panorama”, to present the “East Asia of Tomorrow Award”. Chie Hayakawa is a highly regarded Japanese director. Together with Wang Muyan, another juror for the section “East Asia Panorama” and curator of the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, Chie Hayakawa will bring a unique inspiring perspective that is deeply rooted in East Asian to the programme.

Another special guest is João Pedro Rodrigues, an acclaimed Portuguese director known for his work exploring the diversity of gender and human desire. By combining classic film genres, documentary techniques, and experimental elements, Rodrigues has developed a distinctive filmmaking style. His films have premiered at prestigious international festivals such as Cannes, Venice, Locarno, Toronto, and Berlin, winning numerous awards. The Macao International Shorts Film Festival will feature Rodrigues as a speaker for a panel discussion, where he will share his creative insights and exchange with participants.

Tickets for the Macao International Shorts Film Festival screenings are now available through the “Enjoy Macao Ticketing” platform at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo. Special discounts are offered, including a 50% discount for holders of a valid Student Card and elders aged 65 or above, and a 20% discount for any one-time purchase of 10 or more tickets.

A series of outreach events of the festival will be held at the Galaxy Cinemas, Galaxy International Convention Center, and Andaz Macau. The events include the “In Conversation with Director” sessions, special guest talks, and industry panels. Registration is now available through the festival’s official website at www.macaoisff.com, and free tickets can be obtained in person, on a first-come, first-served basis, at “MacauTicket” outlets, while stocks last. For further details and enquiries, please visit the festival’s official website at www.macaoisff.com or email info@macaoisff.com.