Cultural Affairs Bureau adjusts the opening hours of two public libraries from 1 October

MACAU, September 15 - The Bairro da Ilha Verde Library and the Wong Ieng Kuan Library in Dr. Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), will adjust their opening hours from 1 October 2025, in order to further optimise public reading services and meet the diverse needs of the public.

The Bairro da Ilha Verde Library and the Wong Ieng Kuan Library in Dr. Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park will extend their opening hours until 12am and will remain open on mandatory holidays and public holidays, but will close from 2pm on Chinese New Year’s Eve until the third day of the Chinese New Year. Since its opening in 2024, the Bairro da Ilha Verde Library has recorded a significant increase in the number of visitors, indicating a high public demand. On the other hand, the Wong Ieng Kuan Library in Dr. Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park, located near the Border Gate, will better meet the needs of residents and Mainland students in the Northern district for reading at night-time.

IC hopes that the adjustments of the opening hours will further enhance the service quality of the public libraries and promote Macao’s development as a “City of Reading”. For more information, please visit the website of the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau at www.library.gov.mo or the mobile application “My Library”, or contact the Library through tel. no. 2856 7576 or 2884 3105 during the opening hours of the libraries.

Current and new opening hours of the two libraries