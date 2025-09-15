Mehmet Gonullu’s New Book ‘From Nowhere to Next’ Reaches Amazon Bestseller Status

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and technology leader Mehmet Gonullu has published his latest book, “ From Nowhere to Next : Startup Wisdom From Global Founders, Builders, and Innovators,” which has become a bestseller on Amazon.com. The book, released internationally by Game Changer Publishing, provides a unique perspective on entrepreneurship, based on over 500 detailed conversations with founders, innovators, and investors from around the world.In a marketplace filled with playbooks and formulas, From Nowhere to Next emphasizes lived experiences and the resilience needed to move from early struggles to lasting impact. Gonullu shares his personal journey—from rebuilding after setbacks to becoming a trusted global voice in technology—along with insights from entrepreneurs facing similar challenges.A Global Perspective on InnovationFrom Nowhere to Next takes readers behind the scenes of conversations with global leaders, blending themes of grit, clarity, and momentum. Gonullu condenses these insights into practical lessons for founders, operators, and investors. Instead of framing entrepreneurship as a straightforward path, the story emphasizes adaptability and resilience to pursuing the next opportunity, even when the starting point is uncertain.By blending academic observation with personal storytelling, Gonullu offers an accessible yet subtle look at what it means to innovate in today’s complex global economy. His perspective resonates not only with startup leaders but also with individuals working in established organizations who are seeking to adapt and grow in changing environments.Early ReceptionThe book’s rapid rise on Amazon highlights a growing interest in narratives that move beyond prescriptive formulas. Reviewers have described the work as “a grounded roadmap for founders who want to understand the reality of building” and “a refreshing perspective that avoids clichés while delivering genuine insight.”Industry observers highlight the book’s success as part of a larger trend in business publishing: a craving for practical, real-world wisdom over theoretical frameworks. Gonullu’s ability to blend insights from global discussions with personal experience makes From Nowhere to Next a unique contribution to this movement.About the AuthorMehmet Gonullu is a global technology executive, entrepreneur, and advisor. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with founders and innovators worldwide, contributing to discussions on resilience, innovation, and leadership in the startup ecosystem. His professional background includes leadership roles in technology strategy and innovation, along with ongoing advisory work with entrepreneurs navigating growth and change.In addition to writing, Gonullu is actively involved in mentoring and supporting new ventures. His work emphasizes not only business outcomes but also the importance of clarity, adaptability, and purpose in leadership.For more information about the author, please visit www.mgonullu.com

