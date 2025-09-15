From Left to Right – Sandeep Dama (COO, Redsand), Odeh Mahmoud (CEO, Botteq Automation), Nicole Anderson (CEO, Redsand), and Brian Mort (Strategic Advisor, Redsand)

The partnership enables Agentic AI by combining Automation expertise with Sovereign AI Infrastructure built for Real time Execution and Data Residency.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REDSAND AND BOTTEQ AUTOMATION PARTNER TO LAUNCH SOVEREIGN AGENTIC AI INFRASTRUCTURE ACROSS THE MIDDLE EAST

Redsand, a leader in edge-native AI infrastructure, and Botteq Automation, an automation and agentic AI innovator, announced a strategic partnership to deliver sovereign, real-time AI infrastructure across the Middle East.

The partnership marks a major step toward enabling agentic AI systems, intelligent agents capable of autonomous decisions and real-time execution by combining Botteq Automation’s domain expertise in AI-driven automation with Redsand’s sovereign compute infrastructure built for ultra-low latency and data residency.

AGENTIC AI, BUILT ON EDGE INFRASTRUCTURE

“Agentic AI systems are no longer theoretical. They are being deployed in the enterprise today,” said Odeh Mahmoud, CEO of Botteq Automation. “But to work at scale in sectors like government, energy, and finance, these systems must be fast, trusted, and sovereign. That is why this partnership with Redsand is essential to the Middle East’s AI future.”

Botteq Automation will integrate Redsand’s modular RedBox compute infrastructure into deployments across region, enabling secure and sovereign AI use cases in:

● Smart government services

● Financial services and compliance agents

● Energy and logistics optimization

● Secure citizen interaction platforms

SOVEREIGNTY, SPEED, AND SMARTER COST MODELS

Redsand’s architecture is designed specifically for inference - the phase of AI where models generate answers and actions in real time. Unlike hyperscale cloud models, Redsand’s infrastructure runs close to the data, ensuring sub-50ms latency, no cross-border data exposure, and predictable economics.

“Inference is where AI meets the real world, it's where latency, sovereignty, and cost all collide,” said Nicole Anderson, CEO of Redsand. “With the Middle East’s rapid digital transformation and AI ambitions, there is no better place to build sovereign infrastructure that scales on local terms.”

Sandeep Dama, COO of Redsand, added: “Legacy cloud is not designed for persistent, real-time AI workloads. Our AI-Infrastructure-as-a-Service model gives clients across the Middle East a flat-rate, dedicated infrastructure with no GPU waitlists, no data egress costs, and no vendor lock-in. Most importantly, it is delivered on-premise for customers. That is a real game changer for both cost and control.”

NEXT STEPS: PILOTS, EDGE MESH ROLLOUTS, AND LOCAL CAPACITY BUILDING

The two companies are launching joint pilot programs in Q4 2025 focused on edge-based deployments for public sector agencies and enterprise clients across the region. They also plan to co-develop:

● Sovereign agentic AI programs

● AI mesh infrastructure

● Regional partner ecosystems and capacity-building programs

“The Middle East has ambition and does not need to wait for global infrastructure to catch up,” said Mahmoud. “With Redsand, we are building it right here - faster, safer, and closer to the people and systems that matter.”

ABOUT REDSAND

Redsand delivers sovereign, edge-native AI Infrastructure-as-a-Service, optimized for inference at the edge. Its modular RedBox nodes and mesh orchestration layer (R-AIM) enable high-performance AI deployments without cloud dependencies.

www.redsand.ai

ABOUT BOTTEQ AUTOMATION

Botteq Automation is a leader in intelligent automation and AI powered solutions, driving digital transformation across the Middle East through strategic consulting and seamless implementation. Through its distribution subsidiary, Cyborg Automation Hub, it ensures the rapid deployment of AI-powered automation technologies, optimizing operations and enabling scalable growth.

www.botteqautomation.com

PRESS CONTACTS

Nicole Anderson

CEO, Redsand

nanderson@redsand.ai

Odeh Mahmoud

CEO, Botteq Automation

odeh.mahmoud@botteqautomation.com

