Gradual introduction of the new Entry/Exit System (EES) at the external Schengen border

SLOVENIA, September 15 - The new border management system will be introduced gradually, with full implementation by 10 April 2026.

Europe's borders will soon be even more secure and travelling for non-EU nationals will be easier, thanks to the new digital Entry/Exit System. The system will modernise border control by electronically registering the entry, exit, and refusal of third-country nationals. Border control will also include the verification of biometric identifiers of travellers crossing the external Schengen border.

This will increase the effectiveness of border controls in the fight against cross-border and organised crime, terrorism, identity fraud, and illegal residence across the European Union.

Slovenia will gradually introduce the Entry and Exit System at border crossing points on its external Schengen border, i.e. at three border crossing points for international air traffic (Ljubljana-Brnik, Maribor-Slivnica, and Portorož) and at two border crossing points for international maritime traffic (Koper and Piran).

The system will roll out gradually from 12 October 2025, with full implementation by 10 April 2026, when it will be fully operational in all member states.

During the gradual rollout of the system, travellers who are required to use the Entry and Exit System (i.e. third-country nationals who enter the Schengen area on the basis of a visa or who do not need a visa for stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period) can expect their data and biometric identifiers to be used for entry into the system while at the same time they will get a stamp in their travel document.

From 10 April 2026, this will be a mandatory part of border control for third-country nationals, who will be required to use the system each time they cross the state border. Slovenia will use the Entry and Exit System at border crossings on the external Schengen border, when checking the legality of third-country nationals' stay in Slovenia, in the work of administrative units and asylum authorities (issuing residence permits), at Slovenian diplomatic and consular missions abroad , and in the operation of the ETIAS system of travel authorisations.

Citizens of Slovenia, citizens of other EU and Schengen countries and their family members, as well as third country nationals who have legal residence in the EU, will not use the Entry and Exit System. Moreover, as special border control lanes will be used for the EES, the implementation of this system will not have a direct impact on other travellers.

A press release has been published on the police website regarding the gradual introduction of a new entry and exit system at the external Schengen border.