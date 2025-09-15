Culture to Technology Identity

Innovative Placard Design Seamlessly Merges Huizhou Cultural Heritage with Hefei's Technological Advancement

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of graphic design, has announced Lei Wang as a Platinum winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category for the exceptional work titled "Culture to Technology Identity." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the design within the graphic industry, positioning it as a noteworthy example of creativity and innovation.Culture to Technology Identity holds particular relevance to the graphic design community, as it skillfully addresses current trends and needs within the industry. By seamlessly merging traditional Huizhou architectural profiles with modern circuit designs, the placard exemplifies the successful integration of cultural heritage and technological advancement. This innovative approach aligns with industry standards while offering practical benefits to users and stakeholders through its effective visual communication and aesthetic appeal.The award-winning design stands out in the market due to its unique features and meticulous execution. The upper section of the placard showcases the Chinese character for Anhui, elegantly framed by the classic contours of Huizhou architecture, symbolizing the region's profound historical and cultural legacy. As the character gradually transforms into a circuit, it represents the progression towards technological advancement, culminating in the four Chinese characters for Hefei High Tech. This visual centerpiece effectively illustrates the shift from cultural imagery to technological representation, captivating viewers with its creative and meaningful composition.The Platinum recognition from the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as a testament to Lei Wang's exceptional talent and dedication to the craft. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the realm of graphic design. The award not only acknowledges the excellence of Culture to Technology Identity but also motivates the design team to continue pushing boundaries and striving for excellence in their future endeavors.Culture to Technology Identity was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team. Creative Director Ji Chao and Design Director Xu Ning provided strategic guidance, while designers Jin Lei, Wang Lei, and Lei Wang contributed their artistic expertise. Copywriting and planning were expertly handled by Zhou Jiaxiang, ensuring the design's message was effectively communicated.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page created by the A' Design Awards About Lei WangLei Wang is a talented designer from China, associated with Hefei High Tech Digital Co., Ltd. With a keen eye for visual communication and a passion for merging cultural elements with modern technology, Lei Wang has contributed significantly to the company's creative endeavors, including the award-winning Culture to Technology Identity placard design.About Hefei High Tech Digital Technology Co., LTD.Hefei High Tech Digital Co., Ltd., established on January 24, 2025, is a wholly state-owned enterprise located in the Hefei High Tech Zone. As the primary development agency for public data resources, the company is responsible for their initial development and authorization for access. 