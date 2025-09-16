Contract Cleaning Services Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

Contract Cleaning Services Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Strong growth has been observed in the contract cleaning services market in the last few years. The market size, which was worth $389.56 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $411.27 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Factors such as an enhanced focus on cost efficiency, strict health and sanitation rules, growing consciousness about health and safety, and changing workplace demographics and preferences are attributed to driving the growth in the historic period.

The projected size of the contract cleaning services market is set to experience robust expansion in the coming years, increasing to $544.02 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The expected rise during this forecast period can be ascribed to the flourishing healthcare and hospitality sectors, the inclination towards green cleaning and sustainability, embracement of digital technologies and automation, a surge in the requirements for specialized cleaning services, and a greater emphasis on employee training and expertise building. The forecast period also signals key market trends including advancements in the technology of cleaning equipment and solutions, strategic alliances, and the introduction of high-performing, environment-friendly products.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Contract Cleaning Services Market?

Growth in the contract cleaning services market is anticipated to be spurred by increased construction activity. Construction encompasses all the processes involved in setting up and arranging project tools and materials at the project site in accordance with established construction plans, regulations, and specifications. Professional cleaning services are beneficial in eliminating debris, dust, and other potentially dangerous materials that could be a health and safety risk. Utilizing a contract cleaning service can conserve time, effort, and energy that could be more effectively deployed elsewhere in the project. For example, a report by the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based official statistics producer, reveals that construction production experienced a quarterly increase of 0.3% in 2023, compared to 2022. This surge was attributed to new work (0.4%) and repair and maintenance (0.1%). After achieving an unprecedented 12.8% growth in 2021, the annual construction production rose by 5.6% in 2022 compared to 2021. Thus, it can be deduced that the escalating construction activities are fueling the expansion of the contract cleaning services market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Contract Cleaning Services Market?

Major players in the Contract Cleaning Services include:

• Sodexo SA

• ISS Facility Services Inc.

• ABM Industries Inc.

• Mitie Group PLC

• ServiceMaster Co

• Planned Companies

• KBS LLC

• Pritchard Industries Inc.

• FBG Service Corporation

• Stanley Steemer International Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Contract Cleaning Services Market?

The rising trend of eco-friendly cleaning is significantly impacting the contract cleaning services market. Major players in this market are embracing this trend to satisfy unique needs and maintain their market dominance. For instance, in October 2022, Betco Corporation, an American chemical and equipment manufacturer, collaborated with EnviroZyme, another American biological technology producer, to introduce EnviroZyme probiotic solutions. This innovative cleaning approach substitutes harmful conventional cleaning chemicals with safe, natural, non-toxic, and biodegradable alternatives that are environmentally friendly.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Contract Cleaning Services Market Growth

The contract cleaning servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Window Cleaning, Floor And Carpet Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning, Other Services

2) By Ingredient: Surfactants, Solvents, Chelating Agents, pH Regulators, Solubilizers Or Hydrotropes, Enzymes, Other Ingredients

3) By End-User: Residential, Industrial, Healthcare And Medical Facilities, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Window Cleaning: Interior Window Cleaning, Exterior Window Cleaning, High-Rise Window Cleaning

2) By Floor And Carpet Cleaning: Carpet Shampooing, Carpet Steam Cleaning, Hard Floor Cleaning, Floor Stripping And Waxing

3) By Upholstery Cleaning: Fabric Upholstery Cleaning, Leather Upholstery Cleaning, Stain Removal Services

4) By Construction Cleaning: Pre-Construction Cleaning, Post-Construction Cleaning, Debris Removal

5) By Other Services: Restroom Sanitization, Pressure Washing, Janitorial Services, Disinfection Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Contract Cleaning Services Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the contract cleaning services market. The region predicted to experience the fastest growth rate is Asia-Pacific. The contract cleaning services market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

