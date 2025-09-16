Comprehensive Report on the Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Market Through 2025?

The market size for consumer goods and general rental centers has seen robust expansion in the past few years. The projected increase is from $178.14 billion in 2024 to $191.96 billion in 2025, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The past growth of this sector can be linked to various factors such as economic conditions, activity in the housing market, the state of the construction industry, fluctuating seasonal demand, environmental directives, and consumer awareness.

The market size of consumer goods and general rental centers is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is projected to expand to $261.46 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth in the predicted period can be credited to sustainability practices, the amalgamation of e-commerce, initiatives related to the circular economy, adherence to health and safety standards, and smart home device rentals. Noteworthy trends during the projected period encompass innovations in the supply chain, subscription-driven business models, flexible rental conditions, technological integration, customer loyalty schemes, and partnerships with manufacturers.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Market?

The surge in the use of mobile phones and internet has resulted in a widespread use of online outlets and mobile apps for the renting or leasing of goods. These digital platforms provide an interface where users can browse through products and select the one they wish to lease. These online leasing portals can offer a wide variety of goods or may focus on a specific product. A broad gamut of products such as electronics, furniture, appliances, cameras, and more are being offered widely for lease through these online platforms. For example, PricewaterhouseCoopers has reported that nearly 44% of adults in the U.S. are aware of the sharing economy, which includes leasing; projections indicate that this market is set to balloon from $15 billion in 2014 to an estimated $335 billion by 2025.

Which Players Dominate The Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers include:

• The Home Depot Inc.

• SK Inc.

• Menard Inc.

• United Rentals Inc.

• Rent-A-Center Inc.

• Chep (USA) Inc.

• JCDecaux Group

• Herc Holdings Inc.

• Sunbelt Rentals Inc.

• Aaron's Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Market?

More and more consumer goods retailers and general rental centers are turning to online methods such as How-to and DIY videos and tips to market their merchandise. These DIY or Do-it-yourself and How-to sections on their websites typically include instructions for using their products, embellishment and repair of furniture, comparative evaluations of equipment, product procurement guidelines, and house decoration tips. Home Depot, for example, a general merchandise rental retailer, owns a dedicated YouTube channel and website for these instructional clips. Prominent companies like Gillman Homecenter, Lowe's DesignHub, Aaron's, and Rent-A-Center also offer similar advice, guides, and video content to their online clientele.

Global Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The consumer goods and general rental centersmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Consumer Goods Rental, General Rental Centers

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Electronics, Healthcare, Formal Wear And Costume, Video Tape And Disc, Recreational Goods

Subsegments:

1) By Consumer Goods Rental: Furniture Rental, Electronics Rental, Apparel Rental, Sports Equipment Rental, Baby And Kids' Products Rental, Party And Event Rental

2) By General Rental Centers: Equipment Rental, Construction And Industrial Equipment Rental, Tool Rental, Machinery Rental, Lawn And Garden Equipment Rental

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the consumer goods and general rental centers market, followed closely by Western Europe. The projected growth status for these regions shows promising potential. The report covers diverse regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, shedding light on the characteristics of the consumer goods and general rental centers market in each region.

