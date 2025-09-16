Deionized Water Systems Market Projected to Reach $11.95 Billion with 9.3 CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Deionized Water Systems Market Through 2025?

There has been a significant expansion in the market size of deionized water systems in the recent past. The market, which was valued at $7.84 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $8.39 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth during the historical period can be traced back to demands in industrial processes, the enforcement of rigorous quality standards, the escalating needs in laboratories and healthcare, the growth of the semiconductor industry, and the application of water treatment for steam generation.

The market for deionized water systems is projected to experience significant expansion in the near future, reaching a value of $11.95 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This promising growth trajectory during the forecast period is due to an increase in biopharmaceuticals demand, healthcare technological advancements, broadening of the electronics industry, stricter regulatory compliance, and heightened significance in the food and beverage domain. The dominant trends to note during the forecast period are its employment in laboratory and analytical contexts, customization for distinct industrial operations, usage in food and beverage manufacturing, and focus on remote supervision and operation.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Deionized Water Systems Market?

The surge in renovation projects is anticipated to enhance the expansion of the deionized water system market. Refurbishment projects involve efforts to upgrade an existing structure, correct damages, substitute old materials, or incorporate fresh features. Deionized water, used as a cleansing and rinsing agent in such projects, eradicates dirt, grime, and other surface impurities, and also serves as coolant in renovation tasks. For example, in June 2024, as per Statistics Finland, a government agency of Finland, households reportedly spent EUR 5.2 billion on renovating their homes and residential buildings in 2023, marking a 2.7% increase from 2022. Consequently, the escalating number of renovation ventures is fuelling the deionized water system market's growth.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Deionized Water Systems Market?

Major players in the Deionized Water Systems include:

• Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions

• Nancrede Engineers Company Inc.

• US Water Systems Inc.

• Sigma-Aldrich

• Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

• Culligan Water

• Ryan Herco Flow Solutions

• Cole-Parmer

• Applied Membranes Inc.

• Newater Technology Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Deionized Water Systems Market In The Future?

Prominent players in the deionized water systems market are increasingly concentrating on creating sophisticated technological solutions, such as water circulating systems, in an effort to increase efficiency, cut down operational expenses, and comply with strict water quality regulations. Water circulation systems are purposely engineered to move and recirculate water within a specific area or process, thus ensuring effective water usage and maintaining a consistent temperature and quality. For example, in April 2023, the China-based Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited introduced the Hot DI Water Circulation System 2.0 designed for wafer cleaning instruments. It was launched to augment energy efficiency and reduce water use in semiconductor fabrication. This system heightens wafer cleaning potency by cutting down energy use and saving around 388,000 kWh of electricity and 24,000 tons of pure water on a yearly basis. The modular structure of this system slashes its footprint by 60%, facilitating better incorporation in cleanrooms, and fosters green manufacturing methods by attaining an 80% decrease in DI water use in comparison with earlier systems.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Deionized Water Systems Market

The deionized water systemsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Two Bed Deionized Water System, Mixed Bed Deionized Water System, Electrodeionization Water System

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors

3) By End-User: Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Chemicals, Power Generation, Food And Beverage, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Two Bed Deionized Water System: Separate Cation Exchange Unit, Separate Anion Exchange Unit

2) By Mixed Bed Deionized Water System: Portable Mixed Bed Systems, Fixed Mixed Bed Systems

3) By Electrodeionization Water System: Continuous Electrodeionization Systems, Batch Electrodeionization Systems

Global Deionized Water Systems Market - Regional Insights

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/deionized-water-systems-global-market-report

Global Deionized Water Systems Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the market for deionized water systems. The market report for these systems encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

