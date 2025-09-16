Urology Robotic Surgery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Urology Robotic Surgery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Urology Robotic Surgery Market Size And Growth?

The market size for robotic surgery in urology has seen significant expansion in the last few years. The market value is predicted to increase from $4.37 billion in 2024 to $4.94 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 13.0%. The growth experienced in the historic era can be linked to a rise in urological disorders, increased interest in minimally invasive surgeries, the growing elderly population, the development of hospital infrastructure, and an increase in healthcare spending.

The market size for urology robotic surgery is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. Expected to rise to a staggering $7.96 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The surge anticipated in the forecast period can be due to the escalating demand for outpatient urology processes, the increment of medical tourism in budding markets, heightened awareness regarding the perks of robotic surgical procedures, expanding government initiatives towards advanced healthcare, and a growing emphasis on patient results. Key trends throughout the forecast period encompass technological progress in urology surgery, breakthroughs in surgical robotics, funding towards research and development, the creation of compact robotic mechanisms, and the fusion of artificial intelligence technology in surgical operations.

Download a free sample of the urology robotic surgery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27442&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Urology Robotic Surgery Market?

The surge in urological conditions is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the urology robotic surgery market in the future. Urological conditions are disorders or diseases impacting the urinary tract and male reproductive organs. The growing incidence of these conditions is predominantly attributed to an aging population, given the correlation between advanced age and weakening of bladder and pelvic organs which heightens the risk of such conditions. Urology robotic surgery offers accurate, minimally invasive alternatives for treating urological conditions, thereby improving surgical precision, mitigating complications, and boosting recovery from conditions such as prostate cancer and kidney disease. To illustrate, Prostate Cancer UK, a UK-based charity organization, reported that in England, the number of prostate cancer diagnoses grew from 50,751 in 2022 to 55,033 in 2023. Thus, the escalating incidence of urological conditions is driving the urology robotic surgery market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Urology Robotic Surgery Market?

Major players in the Urology Robotic Surgery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens Healthineers

• Medtronic PLC

• Stryker Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

• Sina Robotics and Medical Innovators Co. Ltd.

• CMR Surgical Limited

• SS Innovations International Inc.

• Distalmotion SA.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Urology Robotic Surgery Market?

Major businesses in the urology robotic surgery sector are placing increased emphasis on the development of AI-enabled features in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Such AI-operated features in urology robotic surgery span from real-time image guidance for tumor detection, 3D model-based surgical planning, and intraoperative skill evaluation, collectively contributing to improved surgical precision and results. As an example, in August 2024, PROCEPT BioRobotics, a surgical robotics firm located in the United States, garnered FDA approval for their HYDROS Robotic System. This state-of-the-art AI-operated platform is tailored to amplify Aquablation therapy for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The system fuses AI-propelled treatment planning, next-gen imaging, and robotic-assisted, heatless waterjet tissue removal, to accurately and efficiently excise prostate tissue while conserving critical anatomy. It also augments surgical workflows and bolsters the efficiency of the operating room. The HYDROS endeavor aims to provide coherent, personalized, and sturdy symptom relief while optimally retaining sexual and urinary function - all of which accounts for a major leap in BPH treatment.

How Is The Urology Robotic Surgery Market Segmented?

The urology robotic surgery market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Robot Machines, Navigation Systems, Planners, Simulators, Other Types

2) By Component: Robotic Surgery Systems, Instruments And Accessories, Services

3) By Application: Robotic Prostatectomy, Robotic Cystectomy, Robotic Pyeloplasty, Robotic Nephrectomy, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Robot Machines: Surgical Robots, Assistive Robots, Teleoperated Robots, Autonomous Robots

2) By Navigation Systems: Imaging Navigation Systems, Electromagnetic Navigation Systems, Optical Tracking Systems, Ultrasound Navigation Systems

3) By Planners: Preoperative Planning Software, Intraoperative Planning Software, 3D Modeling Software, Procedure Simulation Software

4) By Simulators: Virtual Reality Simulators, Augmented Reality Simulators, Haptic Feedback Simulators, Training Simulators

5) By Other Types: Robotic Arms, Control Consoles, Robotic Accessories, Robotic Integration Systems

View the full urology robotic surgery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/urology-robotic-surgery-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Urology Robotic Surgery Market?

In the 2025 Urology Robotic Surgery Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region. The forecast predicts that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth. The report makes comprehensive coverage of several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Urology Robotic Surgery Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Architectural Acoustic Panels Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/architectural-acoustic-panels-global-market-report

Acoustic Insulation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/acoustic-insulation-global-market-report

Metal Recycling Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-recycling-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.