Construction & Demolition Waste Management Market to Hit $289.13 Bn by 2029 | Exclusive TBRC Report

Construction & Demolition Waste Management Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Construction And Demolition Waste Management Market Worth?

The market size for the management of construction and demolition waste has seen substantial growth in the past few years. The projected growth is from $204.48 billion in 2024 to $216.33 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Factors contributing to this growth in the past include a pivot towards sustainable practices, a surge in urban development, aims to reduce costs, a lack of landfill space, and worries over resource scarcity.

The market for management of construction and demolition waste is predicted to experience robust expansion in the forthcoming years. By 2029, it is slated to escalate to a whopping $289.13 billion, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Several factors are contributing to this growth through the forecast period, including the push towards sustainability by regulatory bodies, the impacts of urbanization, adherence to green construction norms, and increased focus on reusing and reclaiming materials. Key trends that are likely to shape the market throughout the forecast period involve initiatives related to the circular economy, adoption of green building techniques, advances in waste processing technology, public education on sustainability and cost-effective resource recovery methods.

What Are The Factors Driving The Construction And Demolition Waste Management Market?

Rising environmental issues are playing a crucial role in boosting the construction and demolition waste management markets. Diverse environmental challenges such as global warming, air and water pollution, improper waste disposal, depletion of the ozone layer, climate alterations, etc., are exerting a considerable impact on the resources of our planet, living beings, nations, and human society. The environmental harm caused by the surfeit creation of construction and demolition waste is fueling the need for efficient management services in this spectrum. For example, data from the France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, International Energy Agency (IEA), in March 2024 states that in 2023, the worldwide energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions saw a rise of 1.1%, equivalent to 410 million metric tons (Mt CO2), an increase from 321 million metric tons the previous year, with a record high of over 37.4 metric tons in 2023 compared to 36.8 billion metric tons in 2022. Additionally, in September 2023, World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, revealed that globally, at least 1.7 billion people would be exposed to drinking water infected with fecal contamination.

Who Are The Major Players In The Construction And Demolition Waste Management Market?

• Veolia Environnement S.A.

• WM Intellectual Property Holdings L.L.C. Inc.

• SUEZ - Environnement

• Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd

• Remondis SE & Co. KG

• Republic Services Inc.

• FCC Environment

• Waste Connections Inc.

• Clean Harbors Inc.

• Cleanaway Waste Management Limited

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Construction And Demolition Waste Management Sector?

In an effort to streamline operations, cut labor expenses, and increase sorting precision, leading businesses in the construction and demolition waste management market are progressively turning their attention to creating state-of-the-art solutions, such as AI-assisted robots. These robots boost operational efficiency by mechanizing sorting procedures, escalating material reclaim rates, and marginalizing labor costs, while simultaneously heightening the precision of waste classification. For example, in February 2024, ZenRobotics, a firm specializing in AI-powered robotic solutions for waste subdivision based in the US, introduced ZenRobotics 4.0, their next-generation waste sorting robots. Equipped with advanced AI, these robots can distinguish more than 500 waste categories, augmenting operational efficiency by 60-100%. In addition, the Heavy Picker 4.0, tailored for large materials, incorporates a unique recognition system known as ZenBrain, for increased precision. It also boasts an advanced motion control, minimizes energy consumption, and enhances durability with new components.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Construction And Demolition Waste Management Market Share?

1) By Service: Collection, Recycling, Landfill, Incineration

2) By Business: Construction, Renovation, Demolition

3) By Waste: Inert, Wood, Cardboard, Plastic, Glass, Other Wastes

4) By Application: Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings

1) By Collection: Scheduled Collection Services, On-Demand Collection Services, Drop-Off Collection Services

2) By Recycling: Material Recovery Facilities, Concrete And Asphalt Recycling, Wood Recycling, Metal Recycling

3) By Landfill: Construction Waste Landfills, Demolition Waste Landfills

4) By Incineration: Waste-To-Energy Facilities, High-Temperature Incineration Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Construction And Demolition Waste Management Market?

In 2024, the Construction And Demolition Waste Management market was led by the Asia-Pacific region. The report includes projections regarding its growth status. Other regions featured in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

