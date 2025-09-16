Tumor Models Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Tumor Models Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Tumor Models Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for tumor models has seen substantial growth lately. It is projected to expand from $1.92 billion in 2024 to $2.13 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This significant growth over the historical period is due to an increase in cancer cases, a surge in the need for personalized medicine, a greater demand for improved preclinical predictability, growing usage of patient-derived xenograft models, and an increased dependence on in vivo efficacy data.

Anticipated to experience significant expansion in the coming years, the tumor model market is predicted to reach a valuation of $3.23 billion in 2029 while growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. Several factors fueling the growth during the predicted period include an increased emphasis on human-related models, a surge in demand for precision oncology, the rise of immuno-oncology, the requirement for high-throughput screening models, and a growing interest in uncommon cancer models. Other key trends promoting growth include the creation of three-dimensional (3D) cell culture models, advancements in the realm of pharmaceutical research and development, innovative strides in cell culture technology, integration of AI in cancer modelling, and the rise of patient-derived organoids.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Tumor Models Market?

The rise in personalized healthcare is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the tumor models market. Personalized healthcare, based on an individual's genetic information and lifestyle factors, designs specific treatments and health management strategies for them. The increasing appeal of personalized health regimes is due to the preference for health technologies that provide real-time monitoring and treatment regimens specially designed for their unique physiological make-up. Tumor models are instrumental in personalized healthcare as they allow researchers and physicians to examine and determine how each patient's tumors will react to specific treatments. They serve as experimental platforms that simulate actual human cancers, facilitating a more personalized therapy approach. For example, data from the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based professional membership association, showed that in 2022, 12 new personalized treatments were approved, making up roughly 34% of all newly approved therapies, a significant upturn from previous years. Consequently, the increasing desire for personalized healthcare is catalyzing the growth of the tumor models market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Tumor Models Market?

Major players in the tumor models market include:

• Merck & Co Inc.

• LabCorp Holdings Inc.

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• WuXi AppTec Co Ltd.

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd.

• The Jackson Laboratory

• Taconic Biosciences Inc.

• Cyagen Biosciences Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Tumor Models Market?

Major firms in the tumor models industry are concentrating on the creation of advanced solutions like tumor spheroid models to improve the physiological relevance and predictive precision of in vitro cancer models. Tumor spheroid models are essentially three-dimensional (3D) cancer cell aggregates that form spherical structures spontaneously in culture. For example, in June 2024, Predictive Oncology, a US-based firm specializing in advanced 3D cell culture technology and predictive oncology solutions, introduced a groundbreaking 3D cell technology aimed at fast-tracking the discovery of cancer therapeutic drugs. The technology offers features such as advanced 3D tumor spheroid and organoid models that accurately represent the tumor microenvironment, high-speed screening capabilities for swift drug testing, patron-based customized tumor models, thorough examination of drug penetration in 3D structures, and integration with AI-led data analytics for increased predictive precision and more in-depth understanding of therapeutic responses.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Tumor Models Market Segments

The tumor models market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of Tumor: Primary Tumor Models, Metastatic Tumor Models, Orthotopic Tumor Models, Heterotopic Tumor Models

2) By Application: Drug Discovery And Development, Cancer Research, Personalized Medicine, Toxicology Studies

3) By Technology: Xenograft Models, Genetically Engineered Mouse Models (GEMMs), Three-Dimensional (3D) Tumor Spheroids, Organ-On-A-Chip Models

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutions, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Government Research Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Primary Tumor Models: Carcinoma Models, Sarcoma Models, Glioma Models, Melanoma Models, Leukemia Models, Lymphoma Models

2) By Metastatic Tumor Models: Lung Metastasis Models, Bone Metastasis Models, Liver Metastasis Models, Brain Metastasis Models, Lymph Node Metastasis Models

3) By Orthotopic Tumor Models: Orthotopic Breast Cancer Models, Orthotopic Lung Cancer Models, Orthotopic Pancreatic Cancer Models, Orthotopic Colon Cancer Models, Orthotopic Prostate Cancer Models

4) By Heterotopic Tumor Models: Subcutaneous Tumor Models, Intramuscular Tumor Models, Intraperitoneal Tumor Models

Which Regions Are Dominating The Tumor Models Market Landscape?

In the Tumor Models Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region for the year 2024. The report anticipates that Asia-Pacific will outpace other regions in terms of growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses an analysis of several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

