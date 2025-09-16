The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Climate Resilient Technologies Market to Reach USD $28.88 Billion by 2029 at 13.6 CAGR

It will grow to $28.88 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.

How Big Is The Climate Resilient Technologies Market In 2025?

The market size of climate resilient technologies has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. The forecasted growth is from $15.21 billion in 2024 to $17.36 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The historical growth has been driven by frequent natural disasters, climate change effects on infrastructure, public insistence on climate action, creation of flood-proof constructions, and the evolution of climate-proof transport systems.

The market size for climate resilient technologies is predicted to experience massive expansion in the upcoming years. With an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%, it is projected to reach $28.88 billion by 2029. The anticipated growth in this timeframe is largely because of the switch to greener energy alternatives, escalating issues pertaining to air, water, and soil contamination, heightened demand for pest control interventions, and a rise in the assimilation of resource conservation methods. Additionally, an escalating awareness regarding climatic changes also fuels this growth. The major trends anticipated during this forecast period encompass promoting a circular economy and sustainable practices, establishing climate information services along with early-warning systems, resilient strategies for urban development, emphasis on transformative potential, and adoption of adaptable healthcare technologies.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Climate Resilient Technologies Market?

Predictions indicate that the rise in carbon dioxide emissions will spur the development of the climate resilient technologies market. Carbon dioxide emissions are mainly attributed to the release of CO2 gas into the atmosphere, predominantly from fuel combustion for energy, industrial operations, deforestation, and specific agricultural practices. The escalation in CO2 levels is predominantly attributable to human use of fossil fuels for energy. Climate resilient technologies aim to enhance energy efficiency in buildings, transportation, and industrial methods in order to reduce CO2 emissions. For instance, in March 2024, the International Energy Agency, a France-based intergovernmental organization, reported that in 2023, the worldwide carbon dioxide emissions from energy combustion and industrial operations increased to 37.2 billion metric tons (Gt), an increase from 36.2 billion metric tons (Gt) in 2021, indicating a rise of approximately 410 million metric tons. Consequently, the rise in carbon dioxide emissions is fueling the expansion of the climate resilient technologies market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Climate Resilient Technologies Industry?

Major players in the Climate Resilient Technologies include:

• 3M Company

• Kingspan Group

• Saint-Gobain Group

• Arup Group Limited

• ZeroAvia Inc.

• Gro Intelligence Inc.

• BrightFarms Inc.

• Ceres Imaging Inc.

• Ecovative Design LLC

• Arbonaut Ltd

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Climate Resilient Technologies Market In The Globe?

Key firms in the market for climate resilient technologies are honing in on technological advancements, with artificial intelligence-based heat risk solutions being of prime focus. These solutions can augment prediction abilities, streamline resource management, and increase the effectivity of climate mitigate and adapt tactics. These sophisticated systems utilize artificial intelligence to estimate, predict, and control risks stemming from severe heat events. For example, Resilience AI, a company from India offering climate resilient technology solutions, launched an advanced AI-based heat risk solution named ResSolv in June 2024. This was in response to the growing heatwave crisis. The ResSolv heat risk model by Resilience AI includes an extensive integrative feature, housing footprint detection, multi-hazard risk scoring, and heat hotspot mapping to point out the households most susceptible to heat-related perils. It also conducts community awareness programs to educate individuals about the hazards of heatstroke and promote precautionary steps.

What Segments Are Covered In The Climate Resilient Technologies Market Report?

The climate resilient technologiesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Resilience Solutions, Services

2) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By Application: Agriculture, Transportation, Energy And Utilities, Healthcare, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Resilience Solutions: Flood Protection Systems, Drought-Resistant Agriculture Solutions, Climate-Resilient Infrastructure, Early Warning Systems

2) By Services: Climate Risk Assessment, Climate Adaptation Consulting, Disaster Recovery And Response Services, Resilience Training And Capacity Building

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Climate Resilient Technologies Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the climate resilient technologies market. The market report for climate resilient technologies addressed several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

