Easy Breezy: Momcozy Debuts BreezyClear Pro™ 2-in-1 Electric Nasal Aspirator

Momcozy BreezyClear Pro™ Momcozy BreezyClear Pro™ for cold season Momcozy BreezyClear Pro™ 2 in 1 Electric Nasal Aspirator

Momcozy announces launch of the BreezyClear Pro™ 2-in-1 Electric Nasal Aspirator, an upgraded hospital-grade solution for nasal congestion

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momcozy, a trusted leader in maternity and baby care products, announced the launch of the BreezyClear Pro™ 2-in-1 Electric Nasal Aspirator today, an upgraded hospital-grade solution designed to help parents manage their little ones’ nasal congestion with ease.

Nasal congestion is a common concern for parents, especially during cold season. The BreezyClear Pro™ is built to handle everything from mild sniffles to heavy nighttime congestion in just a few simple steps. With the slogan “Be Snot-Free. Breathe Free.”, Momcozy continues its mission to bring intuitive and seamless solutions to families worldwide.

The innovative 2-in-1 design combines a gentle mist sprayer to soften dried mucus before suction, along with strong, adjustable suction power for effective relief. Parents can now provide safe, comfortable nasal care at home without the limitations often found in traditional aspirators.

Key Features of the Momcozy BreezyClear Pro™ include:

-Effective & Safe Mucus Loosening: A soft silicone mask delivers fine mist spray to gently moisten mucus. For safety, the auto mist function shuts off after 6 seconds.

-Hospital-Grade Suction: Offers up to 75 kPa suction with 9 adjustable levels, along with two soft silicone tips suitable for children of all ages.

-Convenient Storage: Built-in compartment keeps all parts organized and accessible.

-Easy to Clean: Disassembles quickly for cleaning by hand or dishwasher, with a cleaning kit included.

-Low Noise & Soothing Sounds: Operates at just 59 dB and plays calming music to reduce stress for babies during use.

“From runny noses to stubborn congestion, nasal issues can disrupt a baby’s comfort, feeding, and sleep. With BreezyClear Pro™, we wanted to give parents an all-in-one, reliable tool to make congestion care gentler, faster, and more effective,” said a spokesperson for Momcozy.

The BreezyClear Pro™ is now available for purchase just in time for the cold season. Learn more at Momcozy’s Official Website.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 4.5 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

Media Contact:

Momcozy

Email: pr@momcozy.com

Website: https://momcozy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.