Business Incubator Łatwy Start Announces Launch of Partnership Program for Finance, HR, International Team Specialists

Łatwy Start launches a partnership for finance, HR, and international teams to earn by recommending EOR and employee legalization solutions in Poland.

We offer professionals a chance to expand their network and earn stable income without tasks. Our partnerships are built on trust and mutual benefit, helping clients optimize business processes. ” — Galina Belousova, co-founder of Łatwy Start

POLAND, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Łatwy Start, a company providing EOR (Employer of Record) and business incubator services in Poland , is launching a partnership program that allows finance and HR specialists, as well as international team members, to earn stable income by recommending innovative employment and employee legalization solutions in Poland.Financial consultants, tax specialists, HR partners, and other professionals can now earn 50 PLN monthly for each employee who registered in the Łatwy Start system through their referral.Partners receive commission for each person they refer to the system. The commission is paid monthly and continues as long as the employee remains in the system, allowing for stable income generation.Who it's suitable for:- Financial and tax consultants: Recommend clients to use EOR instead of direct employment and help them optimize hiring costs.- HR managers / People Partners: Help legalize employees or choose contract structure.- Remote employees / Team leaders: Recommend the solution to colleagues for employment legalization and visa acquisition.Why choose Łatwy Start business incubator in Poland - Tax rate of 6–9.6% instead of ~40% with ZUS under standard employment contract- Ability to invoice for remote employee services- Łatwy Start is the official employer: we handle contracts, manage taxes and ZUS- Non-EU citizens can obtain residence permit (TRC) in Poland through our employment- Full accounting and legal support, transparent terms- No need to register a legal entity or open a branch in PolandIf you want to become a partner, contact us, and we will provide all terms and a personal referral tracker. For additional information and registration in the partnership program, send us a message! More details here - https://latwy-start.pl/en/service/affilate

