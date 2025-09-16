The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Circular Beauty Products Market to Reach $3.51 Billion by 2029 with 6.8 CAGR

It will grow to $3.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Circular Beauty Products Market Size And Growth?

The market size for circular beauty products has exhibited robust growth in recent times. It is projected to increase from $2.54 billion in 2024 to $2.7 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include a surge in consumer consciousness of environmental problems, an increasing inclination towards clean beauty and natural products, escalating concerns over plastic waste, growing acceptance of refillable product systems, and the rising trend of minimalism in beauty routines.

The size of the circular beauty products market is predicted to have a significant surge in the coming years, increasing to $3.51 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This projected expansion throughout the forecast period is due to factors such as the rising focus on carbon-neutral manufacturing processes, a growing consumer inclination towards zero-waste goods, pressure applied by environmental advocacy groups, escalated raw material costs which propel circular solutions, and investments funneled into achieving closed-loop supply chains. Key trends during the forecast period encompass partnerships built between beauty brands and recycling firms, an attention shift towards waterless beauty commodities for waste reduction, the creation of bio-based substitutes for plastic, customised beauty products using eco-friendly components, and a rising consumer push for transparency relating to sourcing and packaging practices.

Download a free sample of the circular beauty products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18991&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Circular Beauty Products Market?

The growth of the circular beauty products market is anticipated to be driven by an upsurge in consciousness about personal aid. Personal care involves thoughtful help and guidance given to people in carrying out daily activities and maintaining personal cleanliness to sustain health, dignity, and lifestyle quality. The rise in personal care consciousness is fueled by increased consumer desire for natural and organic goods, heightened focus on health and wellness, the older population's demand for anti-aging products, and the younger generation's preference for personalized and gender-neutral products. Circular beauty products play a crucial role in promoting awareness about personal care by championing sustainability, minimizing waste, and motivating customers to make eco-friendly choices. For example, in December 2023, a Bureau of Labor Statistics report, a US governmental agency, revealed that average yearly spending rose from $66,928 in 2021 to $72,967 in 2022, with expenditure on personal care goods and services escalating by 12.3% to $866, as opposed to a 10.9% hike in clothing and services. Consequently, the heightened conscience about personal aid is steering the growth of the circular beauty products market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Circular Beauty Products Market?

Major players in the Circular Beauty Products include:

• L’Oréal S.A.

• Colgate Palmolive Company

• Chanel

• Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

• Kao Corporation

• Unilever

• Coty Inc.

• L'Occitane Group

• Lush Retail Ltd.

• Circumference Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Circular Beauty Products Market?

Significant players within the circular beauty products industry, like Chanel, are tapping into the production of refillable items as a means to lessen waste, decrease their carbon footprints, and cater to the rising preference for eco-friendly solutions. The concept of refillable beauty products offers a greener approach towards beauty packaging, providing the opportunity for consumers to continuously use the containers by buying refills instead of disposing the entire package after consumption - a route that significantly diminishes waste and encourages environmentally-friendly habits. As an example, Chanel, a high-end fashion corporation based in UK, introduced No. 1 de Chanel in January 2022, a product series encompassing refillable beauty goods that cut down on environmental damage by allowing buyers to repeatedly use the appealing packaging, consequently reducing waste from single-use containers. This amalgamation of stylish design and sustainability cultivates a sense of responsible consumption in the high-end beauty industry through the utilization of natural elements and recyclable substances.

How Is The Circular Beauty Products Market Segmented?

The circular beauty productsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Personal Care, Fragrances, Makeup, Other Products

2) By Consumer Orientation: Male Circular Beauty Products, Female Circular Beauty Products

3) By Application: Offline Sales, Online Sales

Subsegments:

1) By Personal Care: Skin Care, Hair Care, Body Care, Oral Care

2) By Fragrances: Eau De Parfum, Eau De Toilette

3) By Makeup: Face Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products

4) By Other Products: Bath Products, Men’s Grooming Products, Beauty Tools And Accessories

View the full circular beauty products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/circular-beauty-products-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Circular Beauty Products Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for circular beauty products. Forecasts suggest a growth trend for this region. The report on the circular beauty products market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Circular Beauty Products Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Next Generation Personalized Beauty Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/next-generation-personalized-beauty-global-market-report

Womens Health And Beauty Supplements Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/womens-health-and-beauty-supplements-global-market-report

Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/beauty-and-personal-care-surfactants-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.