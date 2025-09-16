Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the oil and gas pipeline and associated structures construction market size has been experiencing consistent growth. The market is projected to expand from $256.47 billion in 2024 to $262.5 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. Factors contributing to this historical growth pattern include a rising demand for energy, infrastructural development projects, increased exploration of oil and gas, augmented economic growth and industrialisation, as well as government initiatives and strategies.

Anticipations are high for a consistent growth trend in the market of oil and gas pipeline and related structures construction in the coming years. By 2029, the market size is projected to expand to $306.35 billion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The expansion during this predicted period can be attributed to various factors such as the persistent demand for energy, integration of renewable energy, modernization and substitution projects, geopolitical components, and a focused diversification of energy sources. The anticipated major trends within this period encompass geopolitical stability and associated risks, robust supply chain management, prioritizing safety in construction approaches, significant investment in LNG infrastructure and the digital paradigm shift in project management and completion.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction Market?

The oil and gas pipeline and associated constructions market growth is anticipated to be driven by the escalating demand for natural gas. Composed primarily of methane, natural gas also has minor quantities of ethane, propane, butane, and pentane. The growth in natural gas consumption necessitates the increase in demand for gas transmission pipelines, which are used to transport and distribute natural gas safely. For instance, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a statistical and analytical agency based in the US, the consumption of natural gas in the US hit 88.5 Bcf/d (billion cubic feet per day) in 2022, a 5.4% increase compared to the 84.0 Bcf/d in 2021. Additionally, the total imports of natural gas rose to 8.3 Bcf/d in 2022, from 7.7 Bcf/d in 2021. Hence, the upsurge in natural gas demand is spurring the growth of the oil and gas pipeline and ancillary structures construction market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction Market?

Major players in the Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction include:

• Larsen & Toubro Limited

• Sunland Construction Inc.

• Barnard Construction Inc.

• Bechtel Corporation

• Ledcor Group

• Pumpco Inc.

• Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited

• Snelson Companies Inc.

• Tenaris S.A.

• Bonatti S.p.A.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction Market In The Globe?

Emerging trends in the oil and gas pipeline and related structures construction market are heavily focused on technological innovation and advancement. To maintain their standing in the market, companies are increasingly adopting new technological methods. For example, PGNiG, an oil and gas company based out of Poland, implemented an innovative gas pipeline on the Norwegian Continental Shelf using electrically heat-traced flowline technology (EHTF) in January 2022. Not only is this the longest pipeline installation that links remote fields to pre-existing production infrastructure affordably, but it also lowers the overall carbon footprint of their operations.

How Is The Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction Market Segmented?

The oil and gas pipeline and related structures construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Crude Oil Pipeline, Natural Gas Pipeline

2) By Sector: Upstream, Midstream, Downstream

3) By Application: Onshore, Offshore

Subsegments:

1) By Crude Oil Pipeline: Onshore Crude Oil Pipeline, Offshore Crude Oil Pipeline

2) By Natural Gas Pipeline: Onshore Natural Gas Pipeline, Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for the construction of oil and gas pipelines and related structures. Other regions addressed in the market report for this sector included Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The forecast indicates a growth trajectory for North America in this market.

