Office Buildings Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Office Buildings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Office Buildings Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, there has been a slight expansion in the office buildings market size. Anticipated to rise from $548.52 billion in 2024 to $553.03 billion in 2025, the market will experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 0.8%. The growth during the historic period can be tied back to factors such as economic development and business proliferation, urbanization and the rise of commercial hubs, corporate moves and consolidation, changes in workplace cultures, and government legislation and zoning rules.

In the coming years, the office buildings market size is projected to experience consistent growth, reaching $607.23 billion in 2029 with a 2.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth during the forecast period could be due to a focus on sustainability and eco-friendly construction practices, the rise in remote work and adaptable workspaces, increased use of technology for improved efficiency, mixed-use developments, as well as attention to corporate wellness and employee experience. Numerous trends are expected to characterize this forecast period, including a greater focus on enhancing employee experience, incorporating biophilic design features, the use of touchless technologies, flexible and adaptable office furniture, and retrofitting for better energy efficiency.

Download a free sample of the office buildings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9669&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Office Buildings Market?

The imminent growth of the office buildings market can be largely attributed to the rising demand from growing companies. The process of business expansion pertains to a company's initiative to spread its operation circle and drive up its earnings. This growth prompts an influx of fresh recruits in accordance with the enlarged operations, thus necessitating additional office premises to house the new workforce. As per a research conducted by Airwallex, a fintech firm based in the UK, on 500 SMEs in the UK in October 2022, it was revealed that about 70% of businesses are likely to extend or further spread into international markets in 2023. On surveying the number of participants, it was understood that 64% aim at concentrating on Europe and North America, while 34% of them are prepping for extension into the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Hence, the escalating demand from these expanding companies underpins the growth momentum of the office buildings market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Office Buildings Market?

Major players in the Office Buildings include:

• Kiewit Building Group Inc.

• Toll Brothers Inc.

• CBRE Group Inc.

• Bouygues S.A.

• Jacobs Solutions Inc.

• China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

• Power Construction Corp.

• China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd.

• Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

• Colliers International India Property Services Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Office Buildings Sector?

The drive for sustainability and energy-efficient workspaces is a prominent emerging trend in the office buildings market. Many leading businesses in this sector are prioritizing sustainability in order to achieve their net-zero carbon objectives and cater to the preferences of the up-and-coming workforce generation. As an example, Adobe, a software company originating in the US, finalized its new eco-friendly office space in San Jose, California, in March 2023. This fully-electric establishment sources its power from renewable options such as wind and solar. A unique type of glass is used to minimize the intrusion of heat and cold, and a significant 90% of waste is recycled to prevent it from ending up in landfills. In a departure from traditional furnaces, air source heat pumps are employed for temperature regulation.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Office Buildings Market Segments

The office buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Building Type: Smart Buildings, Traditional Buildings

2) By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation

3) By Application: Owned, Rental

4) By End User: Private, Public

Subsegments:

1) By Smart Buildings: Energy-Efficient Buildings, Automated Buildings, Green-Certified Buildings, IoT-Integrated Buildings, Connected Buildings

2) By Traditional Buildings: Conventional Office Buildings, Historic Or Heritage Buildings, Modular Buildings, Flex Space Offices, Other Traditional Office Structures

View the full office buildings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/office-buildings-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Office Buildings Market Landscape?

In 2024, Europe led the market in office buildings. However, the office buildings market report anticipates that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth. The report features an analysis of numerous regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Office Buildings Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Office Administrative Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/office-administrative-services-global-market-report

Office And Factory Buildings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/office-and-factory-buildings-global-market-report

Office Automation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/office-automation-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.