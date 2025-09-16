Transcatheter Mitral Valve Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Transcatheter Mitral Valve Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Transcatheter Mitral Valve Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the market size for transcatheter mitral valve has seen robust growth. Forecasts anticipate market growth from $1.47 billion in 2024 to $1.61 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. Key driving factors of this growth during the historic period include a surge in acceptance for minimally invasive cardiac procedures, an uptick in clinical trial success for initial TMVR devices, enhancements in hospital infrastructure in advanced regions, an increase in rheumatic heart disease cases in less wealthy nations, and a broadening of educational programs for interventional cardiologists.

The market for transcatheter mitral valve is predicted to grow significantly in the next few years, reaching $2.28 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Several factors are driving this growth during the forecast period, such as the rising demand among younger patients for therapies involving catheters, an expanded pipeline of cutting-edge products for transcatheter mitral valve replacement, increased emphasis on early detection through AI-augmented imaging, more regulatory approvals being granted to TMV devices, and the embedding of real-time imaging and navigation technologies in procedures involving transcatheter mitral valves. The forecast period also sees certain major trends such as improvements in AI-based imaging for valve evaluation, advanced material finishes to enable better biocompatibility, the creation of customized transcatheter mitral valve solutions through 3D printing, enhancements in delivery catheter adaptability and precision, and the adoption of digital twin technology for procedure planning.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Transcatheter Mitral Valve Market?

The rise in heart disease occurrences is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the transcatheter mitral valve market. Heart disorders, which interfere with the heart's structure or function, thus impairing its capacity to pump blood, are increasingly common. This increase is fueled by aging populations due to the heightened susceptibility to conditions such as mitral valve regurgitation, heart failure, and arrhythmias brought on by age-related degeneration of the heart and blood vessels. Transcatheter mitral valves aid in the treatment of heart disease by repairing or replacing a damaged mitral valve to reestablish healthy blood circulation between the heart's chambers, leading to improved heart function and alleviation of symptoms. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a government agency based in the US, coronary heart disease was the primary type of heart disease in 2022, causing 371,506 deaths. Annually in the US, approximately 805,000 individuals suffer a heart attack, with first-time instances (605,000) happening almost thrice as frequently as recurrent attacks (200,000). Consequently, the rising incidence of heart diseases is propelling the transcatheter mitral valve market’s growth.

Which Players Dominate The Transcatheter Mitral Valve Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medtronic Inc

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

• Meril Life Sciences Private Limited

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation

• Venus Medtech Inc.

• Cardiac Dimensions Inc.

• JenaValve Technology Inc.

• Ancora Heart Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Transcatheter Mitral Valve Sector?

Key market players in the transcatheter mitral valve industry are turning their attention to the development of innovative products such as transcatheter mitral valve replacement systems with the aim to broaden the spectrum of therapy options for high-risk or inoperable patients. Transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) systems are a type of minimally invasive medical product that replaces a faulty or diseased heart mitral valve with a synthetic valve using a catheter-based technique, which eliminates the requirement for open-heart surgery. For instance, in May 2025, Tendyne, a product of US-based medical device company, Abbott Laboratories, got FDA approval. It's a self-expanding valve framed in nitinol and is available in a variety of sizes to fit different anatomies and has the added advantage of being completely repositionable or retrievable during implantation. Deliverable through a minor chest incision, this system allows for minimally invasive surgery usually finished in approximately 1.5 hours. Furthermore, the system, engineered for rapid recovery, enables most patients to be discharged within three days. This development presents a revolutionary remedy for high-risk mitral valve patients without viable surgical alternatives.

Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The transcatheter mitral valve market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product: Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair

2) By Indication: Mitral Stenosis, Mitral Regurgitation

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement: Self-Expanding Valves, Balloon-Expandable Valves

2) By Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair: Annuloplasty Devices, Chordal Repair Devices, Edge-To-Edge Repair Devices

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Transcatheter Mitral Valve Market?

In 2024, the largest region covered in the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Global Market Report was North America. It is projected that the fastest-growing region will be the Asia-Pacific. The report comprehensively covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

