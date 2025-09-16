Daily Cleansing Cream Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 6 Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Daily Cleansing Cream Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Daily Cleansing Cream Market?

The market size for daily cleansing creams has seen substantial growth in the past few years. The market is predicted to rise from $3.37 billion in 2024 to $3.59 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This escalation during the historic period can be ascribed to the heightened awareness regarding skin health and beauty, a surge in the demand for mild yet effective cleansing solutions, a shift in preference towards natural and organic skincare items, an increase in skin issues like acne and hyperpigmentation, the embracement of enhanced lifestyles, and a greater emphasis on personal grooming.

Anticipated to witness robust growth in the foreseeable future, the daily cleansing cream market is predicted to expand to $4.53 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Factors contributing to this projected uplift include the rising skincare consciousness and beauty trends, surging preference for gentle and nourishing skincare choices, market enlargement in densely populated nations, an upturn in investment towards the development of novel cleansing creams, and the burgeoning trend of social media campaigns and collaborations with influencers. Noteworthy trends in the forecast timeline encompass foam-type cleansers, products with herbal and natural ingredients, affordability and availability through various distribution channels, and an increased demand for milky cleansing creams.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Daily Cleansing Cream Market?

The expansion of the daily cleansing cream industry is projected to be steered by the burgeoning impact of beauty influencers. These influencers utilise social media to disseminate their expertise, wisdom and experiences regarding beauty and skincare commodities. By providing credible and upfront evaluations of daily cleansing creams, beauty influencers foster a sense of transparency which can engender trust amongst their audience and potentially persuade their followers to give thought to, and possibly buy, the recommended commodities. For example, Famesters, a US-based influencer marketing agency, reported in March 2024 that an average beauty influencer from Canada on Instagram had an engagement rate of 2.3%, the peak among Instagram beauty influencers currently, while the figures for France and the USA are at 2%. Thus, the escalating sway of beauty influencers is stimulating the development of the daily cleansing cream market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Daily Cleansing Cream Market?

Major players in the Daily Cleansing Cream include:

• LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E.

• Procter & Gamble Company

• Unilever Plc

• Betco Corporation

• L'Oréal S.A

• Henkel AG And Co. KGaA

• Shiseido Co. Ltd.

• Coty Inc.

• Galderma S.A

• Avon Products Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Daily Cleansing Cream Industry?

In the daily cleansing cream market, leading businesses like Cetaphil are introducing innovative goods such as facial cleansers with advanced features in order to cater to their customers' needs more effectively. Facial cleansers are skincare products tailored to eliminate dirt, oil, makeup, and other skin impurities, specifically from the face. To exemplify, the US-based cosmetic producer, Cetaphil, unveiled the Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser in September 2023. This multifunctional cleansing product for the face and body transitions from cream to foam. Infused with aloe vera, this enriching cleanser is appropriate for every skin type and is clinically validated to preserve the skin's barrier for a period of 8 hours while eradicating up to 97% of pollution particles. Its cream-to-foam advancement applies the Amino Acid Surfactant System, efficiently ridding of dirt, excess oil, and makeup, all without leading to skin dryness or tension. This formula merges aloe vera with Glycerin, Niacinamide, and Panthenol for increased soothing effects. Once activated by water, it leaves the skin both hydrated and delicately cleansed.

What Segments Are Covered In The Daily Cleansing Cream Market Report?

The daily cleansing creammarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Foam Type, No Foam Type, Solvent Based, Collagen Type

2) By Technology: Water-In-Oil (W/O), Oil-in-Water (O/W), Other Technologies

3) By Gender: Male, Female

4) By Distribution channel: Retail Pharmacies, Supermarket And Hypermarket, Online Sales, Drug Stores, Hospital Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Foam Type: Light Foam, Rich Foam, No Foam Type

2) By Solvent Based: Alcohol-Based Cleansers, Oil-Based Cleansers, Micellar Water

3) By Collagen Type: Collagen-Infused Creams, Collagen Gel Creams

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Daily Cleansing Cream Market?

In 2024, Europe led the market for daily cleansing cream. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the projected timeframe. The report on the daily cleansing cream market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

