Driving Simulators Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Driving Simulators Market Through 2025?

The driving simulators market size has significantly expanded in the past few years. The market is anticipated to rise from a value of $2.02 billion in 2024 to $2.16 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Various factors have contributed to the growth witnessed in the historical period. These include enhanced driver safety training, a surging demand for immersive and realistic experiences, the growth of cost-effective training solutions, increased regulatory obligations for standardized driver education, the rising incorporation of autonomous vehicles, the increased use of gamification elements, and an increased focus on minimizing road accidents.

There is a prediction of substantial growth in the market size of driving simulators in the upcoming years. An expected rise to $2.82 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%, is projected. This growth during the forecast period might be due to a rise in demand for driver safety training, the broadening use in the development of self-driving vehicles, increasing uptake in gaming and entertainment sectors, more regulatory requirements for driver training and certification, the growing emergence of simulator services on a subscription basis, and broadening applications to other sectors like aviation and military. The forecast period is also expected to see a rise in trends like the growing demand for simulators based on virtual reality, progression in the integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), the emergence of portable, cost-effective simulator solutions, constant innovation in hardware and software technologies, and improvement in haptic feedback systems.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Driving Simulators Market?

The growth of the driving simulator market is projected to surge due to the rising occurrences of road accidents. The amplified instances of road mishaps are majorly caused by factors like increased traffic, mobile distractions, overspeeding, inebriated driving and a lack of rigorous enforcement of traffic laws. Driving simulators play an instrumental role in mitigating road mishaps by offering a secure environment for drivers to hone their driving abilities, enabling them to identify and react to potential risks more accurately, thereby boosting road safety. To illustrate, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a US federal agency spearheading transportation safety, reported in May 2022 that the death toll from automobile mishaps jumped by 10.5%, hitting an estimated 42,915 casualties, a steep rise from 38,824 in 2020. Hence, the sharp uptick in road accident rates is fueling the escalation of the driving simulator market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Driving Simulators Market?

Major players in the Driving Simulators include:

• Volkswagen AG

• Ford Motors

• General Motors

• BMW AG

• AB Volvo

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Moog Inc.

• CAE Inc.

• ANSYS Inc.

• Waymo LLC

What Are The Top Trends In The Driving Simulators Industry?

The leading players in the driving simulator market are increasingly adapting to cutting-edge technologies like motion cueing to elevate the authenticity and precision of the simulation experience, thereby offering improved training and assessment conditions for drivers. Motion cueing technology, when used in driving simulators, enhances the realism by mimicking physical aspects of acceleration, braking, and cornering, thereby boosting the genuineness and effectiveness of the simulation. For instance, VI-grade, a driving simulator solutions company based in Germany, unveiled its DiM300 driving simulator in November 2023. The DiM300 simulator employs motion cueing technology supplying lifelike physical responses including movement and haptic feedback, imitating actual driving forces and thus enriching the overall driving simulation. Coupled with dynamic simulation and superior graphics, this technology facilitates extensive vehicle testing in a digital space.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Driving Simulators Market

The driving simulators market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By Technology: Compact Stimulator, Full-Scale Simulator

3) By Application: Research And Testing, Training

4) By End-User: Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Research Institutes And Universities, Driving Schools And Training Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Simulator Cockpits, Motion Platforms, Steering Wheels And Pedals, Visual Displays (Screens Or Projectors), Sound Systems, Vibration Systems, Sensors And Trackers

2) By Software: Simulation Software For Vehicle Dynamics, Virtual Environment Software, Driver Training Software, Vehicle Performance Analysis Software, Simulation Software For Traffic And Road Networks, Simulation Software For Autonomous Vehicles, Analytics And Data Processing Software

Global Driving Simulators Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the driving simulators market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report on the driving simulators market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

