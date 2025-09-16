Cruelty-Free Makeup Market Forecasted to Achieve US $8.86 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Cruelty-Free Makeup Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Cruelty-Free Makeup Market In 2025?

The market size for cruelty-free cosmetics has witnessed a substantial increase in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $6.35 billion in 2024 to $6.85 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The upsurge during the historical period is linked to the growing awareness of lactose intolerance, health and wellness fads, dietary developments, functional characteristics, and the clean label initiative.

The market size of cruelty-free makeup is predicted to experience significant growth in the years to come, reaching a value of $8.86 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The boost in growth during the forecast period can be credited to an increasing demographic of health-aware consumers, the incorporation of plant-based alternatives, worldwide changes in diet, a range of product uses, and sourcing that is both clean and sustainable. Major trends anticipated during the forecast period comprise global shifts in food preference, advancements in product formulations, breakthroughs in dairy processing technologies, the rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer trends, and an emphasis on sustainable and ethical business models.

Download a free sample of the cruelty-free makeup market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=13633&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Cruelty-Free Makeup Market?

The escalating attention of consumers towards sustainability and organic elements is anticipated to enhance the development of the cruelty-free makeup market. This category of beauty products that underscore ethical and environmentally responsible values refers to the use of sustainability and organic elements in cruelty-free makeup. The amplified focus of consumers on sustainability and natural ingredients is guiding the demand for cruelty-free makeup, as people are on the lookout for beauty products that align with ethical principles, have a minimal environmental footprint, and reflect an inclination for environmentally friendly choices. For instance, demand for organic elements used in cosmetics in Europe witnessed a rise from $1.12 million (€1.03 million) in 2021 to $1.38 million (€1.27 million) in 2022, as reported by the CBI Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a government organization based in the Netherlands, in January 2024. Hence, the escalating consumer attention towards sustainability and organic elements is spurring the growth of the cruelty-free makeup market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Cruelty-Free Makeup Industry?

Major players in the Cruelty-Free Makeup include:

• Unilever PLC

• L'Oréal S.A.

• Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Ulta Beauty Inc.

• bareMinerals

• e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

• Tarte Inc.

• Kendo Holdings Inc.

• Juice Beauty

• A.W. Faber-Castell Cosmetics GmbH

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Cruelty-Free Makeup Market In The Globe?

Major players in the cruelty-free cosmetic industry are focused on broadening their product range and a large percentage of their revenue is donated towards the conservation and rescue of endangered animals. Diversifying their offerings in cruelty-free makeup means that cosmetic companies and brands are crafting a wider selection of products to cater to the diverse needs and tastes of their customers. For example, in March 2023, the India-based company, Colorbar Cosmetics Private Limited, introduced its Co-Earth range. This line is committed to clean beauty and the welfare of animals, offering products that are not only cruelty-free and vegan, but also free from parabens, SLS, and sulfates, and are naturally derived.

What Segments Are Covered In The Cruelty-Free Makeup Market Report?

The cruelty-free makeupmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Cruelty Free Facial Makeup, Cruelty Free Eye Makeup, Cruelty Free Lip Makeup, Cruelty Free Nail Makeup

2) By Customer Orientation: Women, Unisex, Men, Kids

3) By Sales Channel: Modern Trade, Specialty Store, Salons And Spa, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores

Subsegments:

1) By Cruelty-Free Facial Makeup: Foundations, Concealers, Blushes, Highlighters, Setting Sprays Or Powders

2) By Cruelty-Free Eye Makeup: Eyeliners, Mascaras, Eyeshadows, Brow Products

3) By Cruelty-Free Lip Makeup: Lipsticks, Lip Glosses, Lip Liners, Lip Balms

4) By Cruelty-Free Nail Makeup: Nail Polishes, Nail Treatments, Nail Care Products

View the full cruelty-free makeup market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cruelty-free-makeup-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Cruelty-Free Makeup Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America reigned as the leading region in the cruelty-free makeup market. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth within the forecast timeframe. The report on the cruelty-free makeup market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Cruelty-Free Makeup Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cosmetics Stores Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cosmetics-stores-global-market-report

Cosmetic Packaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cosmetic-packaging-global-market-report

Waterless Cosmetics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waterless-cosmetics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.