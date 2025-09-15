Minister Dean Macpherson hosts next leg of EPWP listening tour in Cape Town, 15 Sept
The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, and Executive Mayor of City of Cape Town Alderman, Geordin Hill-Lewis, will, on Monday, 15 September 2025, host the next leg of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) Listening Tour in Tafelsig, Cape Town.
The nationwide EPWP Listening Tour aims to engage directly with communities about their experiences with the programme, address challenges, and gather insights to inform a re-imagined EPWP focused on long-term socio-economic empowerment.
The Minister and Mayor will be joined by the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management, Alderman Grant Twigg, and Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Councillor Carl Pophaim.
Members of the media are invited to the event as follows:
Date: Monday, 15 September 2025
Time: 13:00 - 15:00
Venue: Nelson Mandela Youth Centre, corner Pyreness and Kilimanjaro Street, Tafelsig, Cape Town
Google Maps Address: https://maps.app.goo.gl/onRJoxgafde9Wwzf8
Enquiries:
James de Villiers
Spokesperson to the Minister
E-mail: James.Devilliers@dpw.g
Cell: 082 766 0276
Lesego Moretlwe DPWI Media Liaison
E-mail: Lesego.moretlwe@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 082 957 3677
Lyndon Khan
Mayoral Media Officer
E-mail: Lyndon.Khan@capetown.gov.za
Cell: 076 186 8719
