Agriculture hosts G20 Agriculture Working Group and Food Security Task Force Ministerial meetings in Somerset West, 18 to 19 Sept

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen and the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Ms Nokuzola Capa, will lead the proceedings of the G20 Agriculture Working Group and Food Security Task Force Ministerial meetings on 18 and 19 September 2025 at the Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West, Western Cape.

The Department of Agriculture is hosting these meetings under the themes: Data-Driven Approaches to Addressing Food Security and Promoting Inclusive Agricultural Investment and Market Access. The meetings form part of a broader public participation programme implemented by government, aimed at profiling, and promoting South Africa’s presidency of the G20. Under the theme: Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability, South Africa's G20 Presidency is prioritising issues such as food security, sustainable development, and strengthening resilience in the face of disasters.

Members of the media are invited to cover the meetings as follows:

1. Agriculture Working Group Ministerial Meeting

Date: 18 September 2025

Time: 09:00–09:30

Media briefing

Time: 10:00–11:00

Venue: Lord Charles Hotel, Somerset West, Western Cape

2. Food Security Task Force Ministerial Meeting

Date: 19 September 2025

Time: 09:00–09:45

Media briefing

Time: 15:45–16:00

Venue: Lord Charles Hotel, Somerset West, Western Cape

Members of the media who applied for accreditation can collect their accreditation cards as follows:

Date: 15–16 September 2025

Time: 13:00–18:00

Venue: Vergelegen Wine Estate, Somerset West, Western Cape

Accreditation enquiries:

Mr Samuel Kgatla on 066 084 6653 or Ms Rincert Moremi on 066 084 6192

Media enquiries contact:

Ms Joylene van Wyk, Spokesperson: Ministry of Agriculture

E-mail: JoyleneV@nda.gov.za

Cell: 083 292 7399

