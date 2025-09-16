Cloud Billing Market CAGR to be at 20 from 2025 to 2029 | $20.15 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

Cloud Billing Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Cloud Billing Market?

In recent years, there has been a substantial increase in the size of the cloud billing market. It is anticipated to expand from its 2024 valuation of $8.66 billion to a value of $9.71 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This growth during historical periods can be traced back to a surge in demand for services based on subscriptions, the scalability needs of evolving businesses, the necessity for effective and unified billing systems, the proliferation of digital transformation efforts, and a rising requirement for business operation efficiency and cost optimization.

Expectations for the cloud billing market size foresee a significant expansion in the upcoming years. A growth to $20.15 billion by 2029 is predicted, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecasted period include the increasing use of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, heightened focus on immediate billing and invoicing, emphasis on compliance and security concerning cloud billing, rising demands for environmentally-friendly cloud billing solutions, and an influx of demand for cloud billing solutions in sectors such as retail, healthcare, and telecommunications. Key trends within this period are anticipated to be the integration of artificial intelligence into billing procedures, the incorporation of blockchain for secure and transparent transactions, demand for personalized and customizable billing experiences, ongoing evolution of pricing models, and a spike in collaboration between cloud service providers and billing solution providers.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Cloud Billing Market?

The anticipated growth of the cloud billing market in the near future is attributed to the increasing demand for reduced capital and operational costs. The emergence of the cloud era has evolved billing from an isolated back-office activity to an integral part of the complete quote-to-cash process. Cloud billing empowers enterprises to cut expenses while concurrently providing exceptional customer service. For example, the India Brand Equity Foundation forecasted in January 2024 that the total public cloud services market in India would be valued at US$ 17.8 billion by 2027. Hence, the growing demand for minimized capital and operating costs bolsters the expansion of the cloud billing market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Cloud Billing Market?

Major players in the Cloud Billing include:

• Aria System Inc.

• Amdocs Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• Jamcracker Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• CGI Group Inc.

• SAP SE

• Zuora Inc.

• BillingPlatform Corp.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Cloud Billing Industry?

Technological advancements are transforming the cloud billing industry. Several key players in the cloud billing sector are concentrating on creating tech solutions to boost their business expansion. For example, in May 2023, FinOps Foundation, a US-based cloud financial operations firm, introduced FinOps Open Cost and Usage Specification (FOCUS). This is a technological initiative devised to create and uphold an open specification for the display of cloud usage, billing and pricing information. FOCUS is designed to encourage cooperation among major cloud providers, FinOps tool makers, notable SaaS providers and the most advanced FinOps firms, many of which often face challenges managing diverse pricing, terminology and billing concepts across multiple billing sources. Furthermore, it will offer a single FinOps-compliant format for cloud billing data, replacing the multiple FinOps tools and platforms presently used, all of which have unique ways of summarising, normalising or reporting such data.

What Segments Are Covered In The Cloud Billing Market Report?

The cloud billingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Subscription Billing, Metered Billing, Cloud Service Billing, Provisioning, Other Types

2) By Deployment Type: Private Cloud, Public Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

4) By Application: Account Management, Revenue Management, Customer Management, Other Applications

5) By Vertical: BFSI, Telecommunications And ITES, Consumer Goods And Retail, Healthcare and life sciences, Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Subscription Billing: Recurring Payments, Usage-Based Subscriptions, Tiered Subscription Plans

2) By Metered Billing: Pay-As-You-Go Models, Usage Tracking And Reporting, Tiered Usage Pricing

3) By Cloud Service Billing: Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Billing, Software As A Service (SaaS) Billing, Platform As A Service (PaaS) Billing

4) By Provisioning: Automated Provisioning Systems, Resource Allocation Management, Service Activation And Deactivation

5) By Other Types: Hybrid Billing Models, One-Time Payment Billing, Free Trial Billing

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Cloud Billing Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for cloud billing while Asia-Pacific is predicted to outpace other regions in the forecast period. The market report comprises data from regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

