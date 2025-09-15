Iconic waterslides return to make a splash for school holidays

Release date: 15/09/25

The waterslides at the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre (SAALC) are back in action ahead of the spring school holidays, marking the return of one of the most popular attractions at the centre to help South Australian families get active.

Reopening today, the upgraded waterslides are expected to be used by 1,200-1,400 patrons during the October school holidays – and support more children to stay active, develop water safety skills and have fun.

Major improvements to the 16.5-metre-high slide tower include new stairs, lighting, ventilation, structural enhancements and a full re-cladding with modern standards.

The tower had been closed for five years with the Malinauskas Government stepping in to deliver the works required, as part of a $23.5 million commitment towards a significant renewal of the entire SAALC site.

Timelapse vision of the tower works is available here.

Other works which are taking place under the multi-million-dollar overhaul include upgrades of SAALC’s five pools, dive tower, changerooms and steam/sauna rooms.

The Government’s investment enables the SAALC to continue to provide world-class facilities, with works on the competition and learn to swim pools occurring next year to ensure greater community access to pools over the busy summer period.

The upgraded tower features two adrenaline-pumping slides – Space Hole (140 metres long) and Aqua Tube (165m long) – and is certified under SafeWork SA regulations.

To further reinforce safety, SAALC operator YMCA Aquatic has introduced a swim competency test that users must pass to access the slides – ensuring safe participation while building water confidence in children.

This initiative – involving a 25-metre swim which is assessed by lifeguards – aligns with the Australian Water Safety Strategy 2030 and the National Water Safety Summit 2025 agenda to promote swim skills.

The waterslides are now open on weekends and will extend to weekday access as warmer weather arrives. South Australian company Mossop Construction helped deliver the project.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

Families have been eagerly awaiting the return of the slides and our Government was determined to have them back open – right in time for the school holidays.

We want young South Australians to get active and this upgrade is a great excuse for kids, even big ones, to have fun in an environment where vital water safety skills are built.

Reopening the waterslides marks a milestone in the major works we’re doing to rejuvenate the centre and ensure it remains world-class. Not just for elite athletes, but for community recreation groups and families to enjoy this summer and beyond.

Attributable to Assistant Minister for Junior Sport Participation Rhiannon Pearce

With school holidays right around the corner, families are getting ready to get back in the pool at their local aquatic centres.

And now is the perfect time, thanks to the reopening of the SAALC waterslides.

Our government is committed to getting kids off screens and active in their communities, and what better way than making a splash than at the newly upgraded slides.

Attributable to Member for Gibson Sarah Andrews

The SAALC is already a fantastic place for families to spend active time together. Getting the water slides up and running is just going to add to their experience.

As the local member I am often asked if and when this day would come, so I am delighted to now be able to say they are open.

Attributable to YMCA Aquatic General Manager Adam Luscombe

This will be a landmark summer for South Australians, with families flocking back to the slides and Wibit adventure zone.

The pool is where people come together, share the fun, and create memories that last.

We can’t wait to see the young and the young at heart enjoy the return of the slides at SAALC.