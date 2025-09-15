Strategy to end HIV transmission in South Australia

Release date: 15/09/25

The Malinauskas Government has today launched a new strategy to virtually eliminate HIV transmission in South Australia by 2030.

Reaffirming our commitment to end HIV transmission, the South Australian HIV Strategy 2025–2030 is a blueprint for this state as we look to achieve our ambition of being one of the first jurisdictions in the world to achieve this landmark public health outcome.

This Strategy outlines the roadmap for how South Australia will achieve the goals and targets set out in the Federal Albanese Government’s Ninth National HIV Strategy, and will focus on:

Making it easier for South Australians to get tested and find out their HIV status sooner.

Preventing HIV transmission through increased community awareness of, and access to, HIV prevention tools.

Supporting people living with HIV to access appropriate care and live long, healthy lives.

Eliminating stigma and discrimination.

Australia is already a world leader in its response to, and treatment of, HIV and AIDS, and thanks to scientific advances, strong partnerships, and sustained implementation of evidence-based prevention strategies, South Australia now has an exciting opportunity to seize in standing out on the world stage by ending HIV transmission.

However, barriers still persist for some groups when it comes to accessing HIV prevention, testing and treatment. The continued spread of misinformation about HIV also contributes to stigma and discrimination which undermines the goal of ending the HIV epidemic in Australia, as well as the health and wellbeing of people living with or affected by HIV.

This Strategy will address these remaining obstacles and provide key guidance for the Malinauskas Government to follow in our determination to leave no communities behind on the path to the ambitious, but achievable goal of virtually eliminating HIV transmission.

Recently the Malinauskas and Albanese Labor Governments contributed funding to reopen the Shine SA clinic at Davoren Park, enabling this vital service to resume the delivery of important testing and treatment for HIV and other sexually transmissible infections.

That clinic was previously closed in 2019 when the former Marshall Liberal Government cut its funding.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

This is an important moment for South Australia as we look to take our most ambitious move yet towards ending the HIV epidemic in this state.

The South Australian HIV Strategy gives us a clear blueprint that will guide the Malinauskas Government in its mission to virtually eliminate HIV transmission in South Australia.

We want to be a world leader in this space, not only by ending HIV transmission, but by continuing to ensure those who live with it can live long, healthy, and happy lives.

Attributable to Chief Public Health Officer, Professor Nicola Spurrier

This Strategy presents an opportunity for the next great public health achievement, as we strive to become one of the first jurisdictions to achieve the World Health Organization’s goal of virtually eliminating HIV transmission by 2030.

Thanks to scientific advances, strong partnerships, and sustained implementation of prevention strategies this goal is now not only realistic, but within reach.

Thanks to advances in treatment and prevention, people with HIV can now live long, healthy lives, and achieve undetectable levels of the virus in their body, meaning it cannot be transmitted.

While there is cause for optimism, some communities face persistent barriers to accessing HIV prevention, testing and treatment. The Strategy provides an evidence-based framework to address these remaining obstacles through partnerships and collaboration, and a shared commitment to health equity.