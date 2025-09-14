Legislative Assembly Election conducted in an orderly manner, Electoral Affairs Commission to expedite vote counting

MACAU, September 14 - The Chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election, Mr Seng Ioi Man, said today’s poll had been conducted in an orderly manner, with procedures running smoothly across all polling stations throughout the voting period. Efforts were now being made to expedite the vote-counting process.

The Electoral Affairs Commission held a press conference on Sunday (14 September) evening, after the poll closed at 9pm.

Preliminary data showed that 175,272 ballots had been cast in the direct election, representing a voter turnout rate of 53.35 percent. In the indirect election process, 6,645 representatives of legal-person voters cast their respective ballot, representing a voting percentage of 88.12 percent.

All 38 polling stations for the direct election and the five stations for the indirect election process opened for voting at 9am and closed at 9pm on Sunday. Polling stations had sufficient personnel to expedite the vote-counting process, said Mr Seng. Preliminary results would be announced at the earliest opportunity, he added.

Mr Seng commended civil servants involved in the election for diligently fulfilling their responsibilities, and expressed his gratitude to voters and all others involved in the election process for their active participation in the poll.