Streetlight Local Launches to Help MA Small Businesses Compete in AI-Driven Search

Streetlight Local Logo

Framingham-based agency unites SEO, PR, and social into one visibility-first plan for today’s multi-channel, AI-driven search.

Small businesses often do everything right but remain invisible online. Streetlight Local combines SEO, PR, and social into one strategy for today’s AI-powered, search-everywhere world.” — Rich Sanger

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small businesses across Massachusetts are encountering a new visibility challenge: customers are searching across multiple platforms, from Google Maps and review sites to Instagram, TikTok, and emerging AI tools such as ChatGPT. This fragmented landscape makes it harder for local businesses to connect with potential customers. Streetlight Local , a newly launched Framingham-based marketing agency, was founded by longtime SEO strategist Rich Sanger to address this shift. The agency provides an integrated approach to local visibility by combining search engine optimization (SEO), Google Business Profile management, content promotion, social media, and digital PR into one coordinated plan.“Search behavior has become increasingly distributed across platforms,” said Rich Sanger, Founder and Lead Strategist at Streetlight Local. “Our approach is to bring SEO, PR, and social media together so that small businesses can adapt to how customers are actually searching today, including within AI-powered tools like Google AI Overviews and ChatGPT.”Responding to Industry TrendsResearch highlights the importance of adapting to these changes: 72% of consumers use Google to find local information (BrightLocal, 2024), and “near me” searches now exceed 800 million per month (SOCi, 2024). While larger companies often have the resources to dominate search and advertising, small businesses face greater difficulty maintaining visibility. Streetlight Local’s launch is intended to provide strategies that help level this gap.Integrated ServicesThe agency’s services are designed to support small businesses by:Enhancing visibility in local search and maps through ongoing SEO and Google Business Profile optimizationBuilding credibility via customer reviews, local media mentions, and community-focused PRDeveloping blogs, videos, and social content tailored for discoverabilityPositioning businesses within AI-driven search features such as Google AI Overviews and ChatGPT summariesStreetlight Local is also preparing a series of educational resources, including blogs and videos, to help business owners better understand current search trends and visibility practices.About the FounderRich Sanger has more than a decade of experience in SEO and digital strategy, with research and commentary featured in outlets such as Search Engine Land, Search Engine Roundtable, and SEOFOMO. He founded Streetlight Local to provide small businesses with accessible visibility strategies at a time when online discovery is rapidly changing.About Streetlight LocalStreetlight Local is a digital marketing agency based in Framingham, MA, focused on helping small businesses across Massachusetts and New England strengthen their visibility through an integrated mix of SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, content marketing, digital PR, and social media.Learn more at: www.streetlightlocal.com Media ContactRich Sanger – Founder & Lead Strategist(732) 320-5980 | hello@streetlightlocal.comMedia kit with photos and logo available upon request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.