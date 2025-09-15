Ren Q. Dawe Makes History By Becoming First Trans Person to Perform in All 50 States

The Here to Pee Tour is scheduled to hit all 50 states, raising funds for LGBTQ nonprofits nationally.

Comedian Ren Q. Dawe and the Here to Pee Tour makes history as the first all-trans comedy tour in all 50 states, donating proceeds to local LGBTQ+ nonprofits.

exactly the kind of medicine our country needs right now… this empowering tour faces the bad history and the current political turmoil head on.” — CO. State Rep Brianna Titone

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comedian and trans activist Ren Q. Dawe made history with the Here to Pee Tour, which has officially booked shows in all 50 states, making it the first-ever all-trans comedy lineup to take the stage nationwide. What started as a bold idea in a Subaru has grown into a coast-to-coast movement, bringing laughter, protest, and solidarity to every corner of the U.S.Led by comedian and activist Ren Q. Dawe, the tour showcases trans and queer performers while donating proceeds directly to local LGBTQ+ nonprofits that provide lifesaving support to their communities. Award-winning documentarian Jeff Stonic is filming the journey, capturing not just the jokes, but the local activism in each state during the most intense year of anti-trans attacks in US history.Colorado State Rep. Brianna Titone, the state’s first openly trans elected official, calls the tour “exactly the kind of medicine our country needs right now… this empowering tour faces the bad history and the current political turmoil head on.”Across the country, audiences have echoed the need for this work. In every state, trans people are facing record-breaking waves of legislation seeking to strip away healthcare, housing, and basic safety. Yet through comedy, the Here to Pee Tour is proving that joy itself can be used for resistance. The tour has hit 40 states so far in 2025, completing its remaining 10 states in November 2025.Despite facing widespread online censorship and shadow-banning from social media platforms—making it harder to promote shows and reach audiences—the tour continues to sell out venues nationwide.With stops from Boulder to Boise, Miami to Missoula, Anchorage to Atlanta, the message is clear: trans joy is national, trans visibility is vital, and trans laughter cannot be legislated away.Tickets and tour information are available at www.heretopee.com and across social media @RenQComedy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.