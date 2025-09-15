screenshot of the Rank Theory newsletter page

Rank Theory's longform Best SEO Newsletter recognized for delivering real-world tactics and in-the-trenches insights

NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rank Theory, the twice-monthly SEO newsletter from Ranks.com, has been named a Favorite SEO Newsletter by the HubSpot Community in September 2025. The recognition highlights Rank Theory's commitment to delivering actionable, longform SEO content that goes beyond industry news summaries.

"We're very proud of this extremely unbiased recognition," said Sean Markey, author of Rank Theory and owner of Ranks.com. "We've worked hard to make Rank Theory the best SEO newsletter for founders, CEOs, and marketing professionals, and we'll continue to write the longform, in-the-trenches SEO content everyone loves about our newsletter."

Unlike traditional SEO newsletters that focus on weekly news roundups, Rank Theory takes a different approach by delivering no-nonsense, longform content written by someone actively practicing SEO daily. The newsletter focuses on tactics that work, real-time experimentation, and practical insights that subscribers can immediately implement.

Sean Markey, who writes Rank Theory, brings extensive hands-on experience as the owner of Ranks.com and co-founder of the Advise SEO Community alongside Jacky Chou. The Advise SEO Community has established itself as one of the most active and valuable SEO communities online, providing a foundation of real-world expertise that informs every Rank Theory issue.

Rank Theory publishes twice monthly, delivering subscribers in-depth analysis and actionable SEO strategies rather than surface-level content. The newsletter serves founders, CEOs, and professional SEOs who need practical insights they can trust and implement.

The HubSpot Community recognition underscores the newsletter's growing reputation for quality and practical value in the competitive SEO education space.

About Ranks

Ranks (ranks.com) provides SEO education and insights through its flagship newsletter, Rank Theory. Founded by Sean Markey, Ranks focuses on delivering actionable SEO content based on real-world experience and testing.

Legal Disclaimer:

