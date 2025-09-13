Speech by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan at the 138/24 Officer Cadet Commissioning Parade

Graduands of the 138/24 Officer Cadet Course,

Parents and Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Introduction

1. A very good evening to all of you, and of course, heartiest congratulations to all our graduands. This is a significant milestone, a rite of passage, and I am very sure you are very proud to be commissioned as Officers of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF). To the parents, my wife and I know how proud you are, of your sons and daughters.

The SAF in a Changing World Order

2. This year, we celebrate the 60th anniversary of our independence, SG60. It is also the 60th anniversary of the SAF, SAF60, because if we were not an independent sovereign state, we would not have an SAF. In 1965, when we began this improbable journey, it was a difficult and dangerous time. Singapore was in an unstable and sometimes, unfriendly region.

3. We had just undergone a difficult separation from Malaysia. Indonesia, which opposed the formation of Malaysia, was waging Konfrantasi. In fact, in March of 1965, MacDonald House in Orchard Road, which was providing services as a bank, was bombed. Our region was also on the frontlines of the Cold War. The war in Vietnam was ongoing and there was a real fear of “falling dominoes”, that non-Communist Southeast Asia would crumble one after the other. Closer to home, there were armed communist insurgencies alive and threatening in our jungles.

4. At independence, Singapore was essentially defenceless in a very hostile environment. We had no resources and no hinterland. The only thing we had was our people. With determination, drive, sacrifice, and foresight, our leaders and our people collectively decided that we would be masters of our own destiny. We would build our home, a home we could all be proud of. We would not fully own anything unless we are able to protect it. We needed to defend our sovereignty, our independence, our freedom, our families, and our way of life. The SAF was absolutely essential for this defence.

5. Our forefathers had the wisdom to understand that we could only live in peace, have our territory and independence respected, only if we maintain a strong defence. Dr Goh Keng Swee, our first Defence Minister, believed that in order for there to be effective deterrence, we needed to have both the capability and the will to defend ourselves. At the same time, others outside Singapore must believe that we had the capability and the will. Only then can we achieve peace, and only then, will we have no enemies but many friends.

6. For generations, we invested blood, sweat and treasure into our defence. We spent as much as 5% of our GDP consistently, decade after decade, on defence. All of you, our sons spend two years, the best parts of your lives, in full-time National Service (NS), and for the fathers in the audience who may be older, two and a half years in full-time NS. We also have women who have volunteered or signed on to this sacred mission. We have been blessed with six decades of peace. We are thankful but we can never take it for granted.

7. The bad news is that the world today, beyond the shores of Singapore, is more volatile, more violent, and more dangerous than at any point since our independence. The multilateral system, the respect for international law, has weakened. The principles of sovereign equality, political independence, and territorial integrity have all eroded significantly. This means it is a more dangerous world for a tiny city-state like Singapore. We are going back to a world where “might is right”.

8. We can never afford to believe that we have arrived, and that the peace that we have is guaranteed by anyone else. We cannot assume that our past success is a guarantee of future success. The only guarantor is our SAF, and ourselves.

Staying Ahead

9. The SAF has to constantly strive to be ahead. We have built a strong SAF, an SAF that is not only able to fight today’s battles, but an SAF that continues to learn, to evolve, and to adapt to be ready for tomorrow’s wars. It is a continuous exercise and the threats that we face today, and in the future, will evolve. You would have read,

a. In basic military training now, all our recruits will have to learn to use drones and how to defend themselves against drones.

b. In the digital domain, the SAF established the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) in 2022 and in fact, was part of the whole-of-government (WOG) effort to deal with a serious and significant cyber-threat on Singapore’s critical information infrastructure that occurred in July this year. Given the evolving nature of modern warfare, the SAF must continue to keep up with the challenge of staying ahead.

c. All of you, as future officers, in fact, as officers with effect from today, will have to stay abreast of these developments, and you will have to lead our evolution forward. It is not just about military technology – keeping the peace also involves diplomacy and partnerships.

Building Partnerships

10. This starts in our immediate neighbourhood. In the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), we have the annual ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the ADMM-Plus, through which the SAF has played a credible role, established the reputation for trust and competence, working well with other regional military forces in order to advance a constructive dialogue, practical cooperation and more importantly, foster trust and mutual confidence.

11. We have the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA), which has been in effect since 1971, and there will be an upcoming annual Exercise Bersama Lima, which reflects the deep trust, mutual understanding, and shared commitment to regional peace amongst the five partners. For the SAF, it is also an opportunity to strengthen professional ties, build mutual understanding, and to enhance our operational readiness.

12. I am especially pleased to note that today, we have four cadets from the Royal Thai Armed Forces. In fact, Officer Cadet Kwanchanok Jongjaroen is the first lady Thai officer cadet to commission from the Officer Cadet Course in Singapore. Training together intensively is the best way to get to know each other, and I hope that this will be the beginning of a friendship that all of you will maintain in the decades to come.

National Service, the Cornerstone of Our Defence

13. Lastly, NS, that is why our parents and family members are here in the audience today. We approach 60 years of NS in 2027. Our concept of operation is that the SAF regulars, our full-time National Servicemen (NSFs) and our National Servicemen (NSmen) are trained to and will fight alongside each other if it ever came to pass. This is absolute unwavering commitment to each other, it means maintaining the sharpness of your skills and the beginning of a long-term journey. As officers, you have to lead.

14. All around the world, the security calculus has been shifting. Even in places like Europe, Germany, which did away with conscription in 2011, are now reconsidering their position. I am very glad that in Singapore, we continue to have overwhelming support for the institution of NS.

Conclusion

15. We can never take Singapore’s success, security, and stability for granted. It is built painstakingly by the previous generations, preserved by the current generation and needs to be nurtured and protected by your generation. As officers, you have a special extra burden to carry. For all of us in leadership, whenever we see a soldier, whenever I watch all of you train and march, the thought is that you are all our precious sons and daughters. But remember, as officers, you have other peoples’ sons and daughters under your command and your responsibility, to deploy when necessary, but protect and look out for each other always. As officers, never command a subordinate to do something which you, yourself, would not be prepared to do.

16. As you embark on this rite of passage, reflect on the journey you have had so far, and reflect on the journey that is about to unfold. You have gone through, not just 38 weeks of tough and rigorous training, you have proven your character, you have built your character. I am sure you have renewed your sense of mission and purpose. You join the ranks of servicemen and women, past and present, who have served and sacrificed to defend Singapore. Their grit and commitment should inspire you. Your grit and commitment is the difference – to keep Singapore continuing shining brightly and to thrive in an uncertain and difficult future.

17. Finally, let me thank the instructors for your mentorship and your commitment to our officer cadets. Both pushing them hard enough to reach the levels and standards you have commanded and also caring enough to look out for them.

18. To the newly minted Officers congratulations once again! We are proud of you – an exciting journey lies ahead of you.

19. To Lead, To Excel, and To Overcome! Thank you very much.