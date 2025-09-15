New Book Addressing Strategic Thinking Skills Gap in Corporate Leadership

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business leadership expert Steven Haines has announced the release of "Strategic Thinking in Action," a guide that addresses a critical gap in leadership development. The book departs from traditional strategic thinking resources that focus on planning processes and case studies, instead providing specific mental habits and cognitive tools for real-time application. Most strategic thinking books teach what to think rather than how to think," said Haines, founder of Business Acumen Institute. "Our research with thousands of professionals revealed that organizations need practical tools, not more frameworks."The book introduces what Haines calls a "strategic thinking mental architecture" built around five core habits, systems thinking lenses, and problem-solving techniques that professionals can apply immediately to complex challenges.The need for these capabilities is widespread across industries. A senior executive from a major industrial company recently told Haines: "My team can execute anything I give them brilliantly, but what I really need is for them to help me figure out what we should be executing in the first place. They're strong tactically but missing the strategic perspective that would make them invaluable." Strategic Thinking in Action is a book designed for emerging leaders who need help developing the cognitive tools needed to harness increasing amounts of data, anticipate problems before they become crises, and influence the strategic direction of the organization.The book is available at: https://business-acumen.com/business-acumen-books/ or on Amazon or Ingram SparkAbout the author: Steven Haines is passionate about business. His ideas and books have contributed to corporate growth strategies for more than two decades. His thought leadership, enthusiasm and focus have contributed to his authorship of ten best-selling business books. Steven Is the founder and CEO Business Acumen Institute, an internationally positioned training and organizational advisory services firm focusing on business acumen excellence for emerging leaders and managers.Contact: marketing@business-acumen.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.